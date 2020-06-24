ClickUp : Raises $35M Series A; Launches Remote Work OS Product Suite

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp , the only all-in-one customizable workplace productivity platform that serves all departments across an organization, today announced it has raised $35 million in Series A funding, led by Craft Ventures with participation from Georgian Partners. David Sacks will join the Board. ClickUp has also announced the launch of its new Remote Work OS product, with AI-powered tools to help employees collaborate live, prioritize tasks, and gain real-time project insights.

ClickUp helps customers, including Google, Nike, Uber, Airbnb, Netflix, and Ubisoft, by replacing (or integrating with) all of the workplace applications they use on a daily basis. ClickUp has 100+ native integrations, as well as integrations with 1,000+ common workplace tools, including Google Drive, Slack, Zoom, Salesforce, GitHub, and Zendesk. The ClickUp platform provides teams of 2 to 2,000 access to productivity tools in one seamless platform and is customizable for any team regardless of size, technical ability, or workflow.

"Like most businesses, my previous company had to use so many different productivity and project management tools to manage various functions across the organization, and I knew there had to be a better, smarter way to improve productivity at work. What started as an internal tool eventually became ClickUp," said Zeb Evans, Founder and CEO of ClickUp. "Our customers want one app to replace them all; this funding will enable us to accelerate that vision for the 100,000+ teams already on ClickUp and deliver it out of the box for all the teams that haven't discovered us yet."

Collaboration software was already a $45 billion market globally in 2019 but the need is only growing. With a sharp increase in remote work around the world in the first half of 2020, collaboration and productivity tools have become more crucial than ever to drive successful businesses: 80 percent of the US workforce reported that the ability to work remotely would reduce stress. Now, however, productivity tools that exist across multiple platforms have become incredibly time consuming to manage, ultimately requiring a greater level of time investment, and rendering companies less efficient overall.

"The international workforce now needs productivity solutions that support remote work. What began as a necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed the workforce and how corporate decisions are made. Remote work solutions are no longer a 'nice to have' for businesses across the world, and ClickUp is here to save people time and money regardless of where and how they work," continued Evans.

To service this growing need, ClickUp now also helps teams effortlessly manage work across the globe with the launch of its Remote Work OS product. ClickUp's Remote Work OS boosts productivity and efficiency among teams of all sizes and skills, with features including:

LineUp™ -- Uses AI to prioritize tasks so everyone knows exactly what to work on next

-- Uses AI to prioritize tasks so everyone knows exactly what to work on next Pulse™ Live Collaboration -- Allows teams to see what other people are working on in real-time

-- Allows teams to see what other people are working on in real-time Mind Maps -- Helps teams visualize a new product or feature for faster and better outcomes

-- Helps teams visualize a new product or feature for faster and better outcomes Timelines -- Optimizes product timelines and scheduling

"ClickUp's rapid growth through viral, bottom up adoption was a clear sign to us: people love it," said David Sacks, co-founder and general partner of Craft Ventures. "We believe Zeb's vision for uniting collaboration tools on one, flexible platform is the future for the category."

ClickUp is the only all-in-one customizable workplace productivity platform that services all departments across an organization. While teams deal with too many tools to keep track of, within entirely separate ecosystems, ClickUp frees teams of two to two-thousand from inefficiency and wasting time by simply replacing or integrating with all workplace applications on one seamless platform. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp's mission is to make the world more productive. Since its inception, ClickUp has helped more than 100,000 teams and millions of employees lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit ClickUp.com .

