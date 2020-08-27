Client Solid-State Drive Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Enhanced Performance and Durability to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The client solid-state drive market is expected to grow by USD 746.29 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005475/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic - Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

SSDs are replacing conventional HDDs owing to their increased speed, faster file transfers, and quicker boot-ups. This is because SSDs contain no physical moving parts that limit their performance. They also consume less RAM and improve the overall computing experience. Moreover, client SSDs are much more energy-efficient as compared to HDDs. For instance, Samsung's 850 EVO series 500 GB variants consume 30% power as compared to its 1 TB HDD variants. Many such benefits are increasing the demand for SSDs, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44475

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of SSDs in laptops will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Client Solid-State Drive Market: Increasing Adoption of SSDs in Laptops

The growing consumer demand for thin and lightweight laptops is encouraging laptop manufacturers to use compact components such as SSDs in their products. Also, SSDs offer several performance benefits such as faster boot-ups, faster processing speed, and lower power consumption compared to HDDs. With the rising demand for optimized and power-efficient laptops, the demand for SSDs is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

“Falling prices of SSDs and the increasing demand for advanced computing devices will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Client Solid-State Drive Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the client solid-state drive market by Product (TLC NAND, MLC NAND, and 3D NAND), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and End-user (Laptops and PCs).

The APAC region led the client solid-state drive market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high concentration of major vendors in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005475/en/