Clifford Chance LLP : joins Legal Diversity & Inclusion Alliance

Clifford Chance joins Legal Diversity & Inclusion Alliance

Clifford Chance is pleased to be one of the founding members of the Legal Diversity & Inclusion Alliance (LDIA), a collective effort by several law firms in Belgium. By joining the LDIA, member firms affirm their commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment, exchanging good practices on diversity and inclusion, and raising awareness of non-discrimination and diversity issues by combining efforts in organising events, workshops, trainings, etc.

Our LDIA membership is a further demonstration of the firm's commitment to diversity and inclusion. As the legal industry in Belgium sharpens its focus on matters related to diversity and inclusion, Clifford Chance is delighted to be among the firms leading this effort.

More information is available at www.legaldiversityalliance.be