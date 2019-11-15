Climate activists to protest at Blackrock in London

"Activists will dump a pile of wood ashes (waste collected from pizza ovens and woodburning stoves) in front of BlackRock’s entrance doors," Extinction Rebellion said.

"They will then put on a carnival of flames and ashes with chaotic dance performances, fire-jugglers, musicians, speakers from multiple groups, giving a personal account of the fate their communities and territories face when daily attacked by extrativist industries," the group said.

Blackrock could not be reached for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)