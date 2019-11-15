Log in
Climate activists to protest at Blackrock in London

11/15/2019 | 05:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

Climate activists will target BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, on Friday by dumping ashes at its London office in a bid to draw attention to what it said was the destruction that the company wreaks in the Amazon basin.

"Activists will dump a pile of wood ashes (waste collected from pizza ovens and woodburning stoves) in front of BlackRock’s entrance doors," Extinction Rebellion said.

"They will then put on a carnival of flames and ashes with chaotic dance performances, fire-jugglers, musicians, speakers from multiple groups, giving a personal account of the fate their communities and territories face when daily attacked by extrativist industries," the group said.

Blackrock could not be reached for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.20% 484.59 Delayed Quote.23.36%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 0.86% 44.44 Delayed Quote.-10.63%
