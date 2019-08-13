ClinOne : Makes a Big Push for Clinical Trial Sponsors to Communicate with Their Patients

ClinOne is pushing their sponsors to accelerate the frequency of their communication to clinical trial patients with their new offering. Communication is key to engagement and retention. ClinOne CEO Rob Bohacs states, “As a part of every clinical trial journey, patients should receive consistent, relevant information from clinical trial sponsors. We’ve built a technology that enables that communication to take place, and we are now offering a media package to help develop, draft and approve content to be provided to patients monthly.” ClinOne has perfected the frequency and depth of content based on its platform.

The Patient Communication/Media Package. Designed to acknowledge the efforts of patients during their clinical trial experience, the communication and media package provides a consistent delivery of informative study updates and leading-edge scientific publications to dramatically increase patient engagement and retention. ClinOne manages every step of the process, including content generation, translations, and IRB/EC submissions for the study.

There are several components to this comprehensive media plan that ClinOne drives and implements for sponsors. These include:

Thank You Letters from the CEO : This communication personalizes the patient efforts as a study volunteer and ensures that they feel valued and appreciated.

: This communication personalizes the patient efforts as a study volunteer and ensures that they feel valued and appreciated. Study Newsletters : Newsletters are packed with high quality and useful content, engaging the study patients, as they are delivered in a consistent format to their ClinTrialConnect messaging center.

: Newsletters are packed with high quality and useful content, engaging the study patients, as they are delivered in a consistent format to their ClinTrialConnect messaging center. Sponsor Press Releases : These allow for the sharing of approved sponsor press releases with patients and caregivers. This sponsor coverage heightens the patients’ awareness of sponsor activities beyond their own research experience.

: These allow for the sharing of approved sponsor press releases with patients and caregivers. This sponsor coverage heightens the patients’ awareness of sponsor activities beyond their own research experience. Scientific Publications : Related scientific publications and abstracts are identified and shared with the patients and their caregivers. These contain leading-edge research and treatments by the sponsor, in a language understandable to the reader. Allows patients to better understand their disease, and how their current clinical trial works from an investigational perspective.

: Related scientific publications and abstracts are identified and shared with the patients and their caregivers. These contain leading-edge research and treatments by the sponsor, in a language understandable to the reader. Allows patients to better understand their disease, and how their current clinical trial works from an investigational perspective. Patient Stories : A platform for patients to share their clinical trial experiences and promote a supportive, collaborative environment where trust develops through the confidence of being heard and understood.

: A platform for patients to share their clinical trial experiences and promote a supportive, collaborative environment where trust develops through the confidence of being heard and understood. Caregiver Stories : ClinOne shares stories of these unsung heroes – the caregivers – and provides an environment for them to learn from other caregivers who know, first-hand, what they are going through.

: ClinOne shares stories of these unsung heroes – the caregivers – and provides an environment for them to learn from other caregivers who know, first-hand, what they are going through. Community Events and Foundation Events : This ClinOne hosted platform posts disease-focused community events aimed at raising awareness of ongoing activities focused on advancing research, education, advocacy and awareness of the disease or condition. Foundation-related events are also posted throughout the year.

: This ClinOne hosted platform posts disease-focused community events aimed at raising awareness of ongoing activities focused on advancing research, education, advocacy and awareness of the disease or condition. Foundation-related events are also posted throughout the year. ClinOne Reports to Sponsor: Real time, downloadable engagement reports, which can include: Patient engagement rate by month or by region/country/site, patient read rate for each media, caregiver read rate for media, and customizable reports.

These communications are sent out on the organization’s behalf at set frequencies throughout the duration of the study, such as bi-monthly, quarterly or bi-annually. It is one way ClinOne eases the flow and acceleration of clinical trials through communication - while freeing the sites to focus on the one aspect that matters most – the patients.

