ClinOne : Offers Complimentary Support to Researchers Racing to Develop the Coronavirus or COVID-19 Vaccine

ClinOne’s CEO offers its suite of technologies at no cost to support any sponsor conducting clinical vaccine trials for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In December 2019, cases of Influenza, primarily Influenza A and Influenza B, were climbing dramatically within the United States. Globally, Influenza A was in full force, with symptoms including cough, fever, chills, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, and fatigue. At that very moment, a cluster of people diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown etiology was identified by the Chinese health authority. The focal point of the initial outbreak was the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market and the ingestion of common meals such as bat and snake; however, the zoonotic origin was quickly dispelled when more cases were identified outside of the market area and into other Chinese provinces, confirmation of person-to-person transmission, and utilization of medical imaging. To date, there are 79,360 confirmed cases worldwide, 2,619 associated deaths, and 24,963 cases that have recovered (Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE, 23 February 2020).

The first confirmed death from COVID-19 occurred on 09 January 2020 and marked the beginning of the race to create a vaccine that will treat and prevent the ill effects of this coronavirus. Several pharmaceutical companies, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Oslo-based Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and a host of others have begun researching the cure; some are preparing for animal testing, and others are developing novel approaches to vaccine development. “Any vaccine will likely require human testing before final approval is awarded, and disease prevention can be achieved,” said Dr. Elizabeth Esterl, RN, VP of Operations and Research. “I am honored and humbled to offer the services of ClinOne to researchers worldwide. We are willing to assist in any way possible to stop the spread of this virus and associated deaths,” said Esterl, who has spent her career managing research institutions, including Colorado Children’s Hospital and National Jewish Health.

ClinOne offers the ability for researchers to connect directly to the patients, consent remotely, monitor symptoms of adverse reactions with wearable devices, and connect the sponsor, research sites and patients to ensure compliance and enhance the user experience. ClinOne is offering its support to accelerate the process of COVID-19 vaccine development to pharmaceutical companies by providing its clinical trial management technologies complimentary. “We are at an unprecedented time with managing the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak around the world, and pharmaceutical partners are urgently needed to research and develop viable treatment options. We are here to support their efforts by providing the ClinOne suite of technologies free of charge,” said Rob Bohacs, CEO.

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment, retention and research site compliance. The company’s sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers and patients. Currently, clinical trials in 55 countries across 43 languages rely on ClinOne’s suite of technologies. Visit www.clinone.com.

