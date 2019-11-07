Log in
ClinOne : and Boston Children's Hospital Team Up, Enhance How Patients Consent into Clinical Trials

11/07/2019 | 01:56pm EST

This summer, ClinOne and Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) launched ClinOne’s eConsent with Video eConsent technology within Boston Children’s Pulmonary Research Team. Dr. Gregory Sawicki, MD, MPH, Associate Director of their Cystic Fibrosis program, is heading up this first rollout, working with the Pulmonary Research team within the hospital to evaluate its further use, sitewide. This exciting and innovative eConsent program offering initial, re-consent and remote consent capabilities from any location and could become available to BCH’s 400 ongoing clinical trials.

Boston Children’s Hospital, a leading provider of pediatric care and research, well-known both nationally and internationally for providing state-of-the-art pediatric care to Boston and its surrounding areas, is named #1 in the nation for children’s care by U.S. News and World Report. With more than 40 clinical departments, 258 specialized clinical programs, and nearly 300 physicians on staff, Boston Children’s Hospital is one of the largest pediatric medical centers in the U.S. Their endless research efforts offer patients the chance to participate in some of the most advanced pediatric clinical trials available today.

ClinOne’s Video Consent streamlines the informed consent process for research teams, investigators, study patients, and families by allowing all parties to participate from anywhere, reducing the barriers of on-site consenting, or delays between updated consent documents and the need for re-consent. The Video Consent technology captures the live interaction between study participants and research staff during the consent process via audio and video recordings, in real time. It allows patients and research teams to discuss the study, review the consent document and complete the signature process within their current location. Most importantly, the Video eConsent allows for the delivery of key information by research members in a timely manner so study participants and their family members and caregivers can make informed decisions and provide approval without leaving the comfort of their homes.

"For 150 years, families have come from around the corner and across the world, looking to Boston Children's for answers. This is the place where the most difficult challenges are faced head on, where the impossible becomes possible, and where families in search of answers find them," says Sandra L. Fenwick, CEO of Boston Children's Hospital. We hope that by their addition of ClinOne’s eConsent solution, these needs and challenges can be met for clinical trial participants even more successfully.

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment, retention and research site compliance. The company’s sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers and patients. Currently, 3,000 active clinical trials in 55 countries rely on ClinOne’s suite of technologies. Visit www.clinone.com.


© Business Wire 2019
