Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clinical Breast Implant Trial Patients Needed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:14pm EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration oversees the investigation and approval not only of medicines, but also devices used for plastic surgery procedures, including breast implants. As a plastic surgeon experienced in breast augmentation based in Nashville, TN, Dr. Jacob Unger at Maxwell Aesthetics has been chosen as an investigator in an ongoing clinical trial Study of Safety and Effectiveness of the Motiva Implants®, a device currently used around the world but not yet approved for medical use in the United States.

As part of his role as an investigator, Dr. Unger is enrolling Nashville-area women into the clinical trial. Subjects who are accepted and participate in the clinical study will receive the Motiva Implants® investigational devices and 10 yearly follow-up visits at no cost. Other surgery-related costs, such as the anesthesiologist and operating room costs, will still be billed to clinical study participants. Participants will also receive an average of $200 for each of their annual visits over the ten years following their surgery, along with $750 from a trust fund, when the study and all 10 yearly visits are completed.

Dr. Unger is the only surgeon participating in this study in Tennessee. In all, there are currently only 22 sites in North America where trial subjects are being recruited.

To be considered for the trial, women must be at least 22 years old and desire primary breast augmentation or reconstruction, or breast revision to alter the results of a prior augmentation surgery. Other inclusion and exclusion criteria are available on the official Motiva study page.

The Motiva Implants® investigational devices incorporate new technology and are already sold in more than 60 countries outside the United States.  For this study, the devices in question include Motiva’s Round Plus and Ergonomix® with or without Q-Inside Safety Technology®.

Maxwell Aesthetics has long been a practice that women choose for breast augmentation surgery. Dr. Unger is a board-certified plastic surgeon and member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery who has worked and studied breast surgery in the United States and Europe.

Find out more about the Motiva Implants® Clinical study at Maxwell Aesthetics. For more information, call 615.932.7700. Maxwell Aesthetics is located at 2020 21st Avenue, South Nashville, TN, 37212. CONTACT: 615.932.7700

Maxwell Aesthetics logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:10pWASHTEC PRELIMINARY FIGURES : Fiscal year 2018 completed with a strong last quarter:
EQ
04:10pCIT GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pDIXONS CARPHONE : Oppo phone deals available exclusively at Carphone Warehouse
AQ
04:09pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pOHIO VALLEY BANC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pAIT THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pBROOKS AUTOMATION : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:09pPANDORA MEDIA : Stockholders Approve Transaction with SiriusXM
BU
04:09pAXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income, Up 22.7%
BU
04:08pHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
3VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.