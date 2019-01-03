Log in
Clinical Genomics : Appoints Betsy Hanna CEO

01/03/2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Genomics, a leading provider of cancer diagnostic solutions including liquid biopsy tests, today announced the appointment of Betsy Hanna as president and chief executive officer.

Hanna will also join the Clinical Genomics Board of Directors.

Hanna succeeds Dr. Lawrence LaPointe as CEO, who after a decade building Clinical Genomics will transition to the new role of chief innovation officer, responsible for developing solutions to improve healthcare leading clinical trials, R&D and scientific developments. He will continue to serve as an advisor to the board.

The appointments are effective immediately.

Clinical Genomics' board chairman Mary Padbury noted, "Both Betsy and Larry bring enormous experience in their new roles. Betsy was most recently our chief commercial officer and has a 20-year career in healthcare turning products into commercial successes. Larry, as a co-founder and an accomplished scientist, will continue to lead our innovation in this rapidly evolving field."

Ms. Hanna noted, "Clinical Genomics has been successful in science and product development. Our challenge now is to accelerate commercial growth with COLVERA, a blood diagnostic for colorectal cancer (CRC) recurrence, and InSure® ONE™, both now in the market. Our goal is to also expand future applications in screening."

Background: Betsy Hanna

Betsy Hanna is a healthcare and biotech leader. Most recently she was Clinical Genomics' chief commercial officer with responsibility for developing and executing go-to-market strategies.

Ms. Hanna has two decades of healthcare industry experience including strategic marketing, U.S. and international sales management, and product launch. She joined Clinical Genomics from Origin, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company where she was the president and chief operating officer.

Prior to Origin, Ms. Hanna had increasing responsibility during eight years at Johnson & Johnson. At J&J diagnostics, she was vice president, strategic marketing and led the global launch of two instrument platforms. 

At J&J diagnostics, Hanna also served as vice president Europe, Mideast and Africa and, for J&J Vision Care, was vice president of strategic marketing and a member of the global management board.

Ms. Hanna has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Background: Lawrence LaPointe

Larry LaPointe, PhD, has more than two decades building healthcare companies to transform cancer testing, including most recently as co-founder of Clinical Genomics. He previously served as CTO and general manager of Enterix Inc, a cancer screening company he also co-founded.  

Dr. LaPointe is a well-published research scientist and holds numerous patents in biomarker discovery, cancer detection and molecular diagnostics. He has a BS in Biology from Florida State University and a PhD in Bioinformatics from Flinders University, Australia.

Background: Clinical Genomics

Clinical Genomics is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through early detection of colorectal cancer.

COLVERA™ is a proprietary liquid biopsy blood test that identifies circulating tumor DNA for the detection of residual disease and early detection of colorectal cancer recurrence.

Clinical Genomics products span the spectrum of colorectal cancer testing from screening to post-treatment monitoring. InSure® ONE™ is a one-sample fecal immunochemical test used to detect lower GI bleeding for screening in healthy adults.

For further information: www.clinicalgenomics.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-genomics-appoints-betsy-hanna-ceo-300772064.html

SOURCE Clinical Genomics


© PRNewswire 2019
