Clinical Genomics : to Attend AAFP’s Family Medicine Experience (FMX) in New Orleans to Promote InSure® ONE for Colorectal Cancer Screening Programs

Clinical Genomics, the manufacturer of the InSure ONE fecal
immunochemical test (FIT), is pleased to discuss the new American Cancer
Society (ACS) Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines with Family
Medicine Physicians.
In the new guidelines published in May 2018, ACS now recommends that
starting at age 45 years, adults with an average risk of colorectal
cancer undergo regular screening with either a high-sensitivity
stool-based test or a structural (visual) examination, depending on
patient preference and test availability. Six testing options are
recommended, including FIT annually and colonoscopy every 10 years.
According to the ACS, the reason for lowering the age range was based on
the marked increase in colorectal cancer amongst younger adults. The ACS
reported a 51% increase among those individuals under the age of 55
between 1994 and 2014.
InSure ONE, a convenient at-home collection FIT, intended to detect
blood in stool, is easy to use, and may improve compliance for screening
programs. Unlike other FITs, InSure ONE simply requires a sample of
water from the toilet bowl following a single bowel movement. Sample
collection is completed in minutes using a long-handled brush and does
not require the user to collect, handle, or smear fecal matter.
“Clinical Genomics is dedicated to the prevention of colorectal cancer
by providing a test that patients will more likely use,” said Tadd S.
Lazarus, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Genomics. “The simple
elegance of the InSure ONE brush method provides patients with an easy
alternative to other tests that require collecting an entire bowel
movement in a container or smearing fecal matter on a card.” Dr. Lazarus
added, “This simplicity of collection gives physicians peace of mind
that their patients will comply with the new colorectal cancer ACS
guidelines.”
Clinical Genomics will be providing further information and samples of
the easy-to-use InSure ONE FIT at booth 627 from October 10th
through October 12th.
For more information: www.insuretest.com
About Clinical Genomics
Clinical Genomics is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through
early detection of colorectal cancer. Clinical Genomics products span
the full spectrum of colorectal cancer testing, lnSure® ONE™, a one
sample fecal immunochemical test (FIT) for healthy adults to detect
lower GI bleeding, and COLVERA®, a proprietary liquid biopsy blood test
identifying circulating tumor DNA for detection of residual disease and
early detection of recurrence in post-treatment patients. Clinical
Genomics is committed to developing and delivering solutions that
provide physicians and their patients with information to help guide
earlier and better treatment decisions in cancer care management.
Clinical Genomics continues to apply its proprietary innovation in
molecular pathology to commercialize other diagnostic tools in other
cancer types.
