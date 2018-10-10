Clinical Genomics : to Attend AAFP’s Family Medicine Experience (FMX) in New Orleans to Promote InSure® ONE for Colorectal Cancer Screening Programs

InSure® ONE™ is an Easy, Proven, Accurate Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) for use in Colorectal Cancer Screening Programs

Clinical Genomics, the manufacturer of the InSure ONE fecal immunochemical test (FIT), is pleased to discuss the new American Cancer Society (ACS) Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines with Family Medicine Physicians.

In the new guidelines published in May 2018, ACS now recommends that starting at age 45 years, adults with an average risk of colorectal cancer undergo regular screening with either a high-sensitivity stool-based test or a structural (visual) examination, depending on patient preference and test availability. Six testing options are recommended, including FIT annually and colonoscopy every 10 years. According to the ACS, the reason for lowering the age range was based on the marked increase in colorectal cancer amongst younger adults. The ACS reported a 51% increase among those individuals under the age of 55 between 1994 and 2014.

InSure ONE, a convenient at-home collection FIT, intended to detect blood in stool, is easy to use, and may improve compliance for screening programs. Unlike other FITs, InSure ONE simply requires a sample of water from the toilet bowl following a single bowel movement. Sample collection is completed in minutes using a long-handled brush and does not require the user to collect, handle, or smear fecal matter.

“Clinical Genomics is dedicated to the prevention of colorectal cancer by providing a test that patients will more likely use,” said Tadd S. Lazarus, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Genomics. “The simple elegance of the InSure ONE brush method provides patients with an easy alternative to other tests that require collecting an entire bowel movement in a container or smearing fecal matter on a card.” Dr. Lazarus added, “This simplicity of collection gives physicians peace of mind that their patients will comply with the new colorectal cancer ACS guidelines.”

About Clinical Genomics

Clinical Genomics is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through early detection of colorectal cancer. Clinical Genomics products span the full spectrum of colorectal cancer testing, lnSure® ONE™, a one sample fecal immunochemical test (FIT) for healthy adults to detect lower GI bleeding, and COLVERA®, a proprietary liquid biopsy blood test identifying circulating tumor DNA for detection of residual disease and early detection of recurrence in post-treatment patients. Clinical Genomics is committed to developing and delivering solutions that provide physicians and their patients with information to help guide earlier and better treatment decisions in cancer care management. Clinical Genomics continues to apply its proprietary innovation in molecular pathology to commercialize other diagnostic tools in other cancer types.

