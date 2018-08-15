Clinical Information Services Company Recognized on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Technologies, the leading provider of medical record/image retrieval and clinical intelligence services, has been named as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. This year, the company ranks No. 4,079 with a growth of 85%.

eHealth Technologies continues to grow by helping hospitals improve their patient and clinician experience through the intelligent collection and organization of medical records, pathology slides, and images. Through the use of the eHealth Connect® platform, clinicians have timely access to out-of-network medical records so patients can start treatment as soon as possible.

"We are once again honored to be recognized on this exclusive list as one of the nation's fastest growing private companies," stated Ken Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer and President, eHealth Technologies. "Our growth is a testament to the important role that access to clinical information plays in improving patient care. Positive feedback from customers demonstrates the value of easy-to-navigate records and images for clinicians. This accomplishment is possible because of our employees, customers, and partners. Working together, we will continue to make strides in data accessibility that improves healthcare delivery."

eHealth Technologies delivers a complete, organized medical record into the hospital's existing EMR and PACS infrastructure so that clinicians have access to a clinically relevant record prior to their patient's visit. The record is organized and intelligently optimized based on clinician preferences with the ultimate goal to help clinicians spend more time taking care of the patient instead of spending time executing administrative tasks.

The company also enables care providers to share medical images across the community via their Health Information Exchange (HIE) portal to support multiple workflows including emergent cases such as stroke or trauma. This improves the efficiency and effectiveness of care planning, patient referrals, emergency care, consultations, and second opinions.

To learn more visit: www.ehealthtechnologies.com

About eHealth Technologies™

eHealth Technologies is the leading provider of clinical information services for aggregation of healthcare data and image-enabled Health Information Exchange (HIE). As an industry leader, eHealth Technologies serves over half of the nation's top 100 hospitals, including 16 of the top 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals for 2018-2019, and leading HIEs across the US. The company's eHealth Connect® solutions enhance patient and physician satisfaction by streamlining care transitions and assuring physicians have the right information to care for their patients. eHealth Connect® Image Exchange enables HIE subscribers access to full diagnostic quality medical records in the context of the patient record. Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

