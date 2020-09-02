Clinical Landscape Study Helps a Healthcare Company Successfully Expand Its Treatment Portfolios and Offerings | Infiniti's Recent Successful Client Engagement

Healthcare companies face various challenges due to factors within the industry and multiple external factors. Additionally, healthcare companies are also challenged by complex study protocols, compressed timelines, new technologies, and increasing competition. The lack of data and information available about the clinical landscape for therapies makes it difficult for healthcare companies to understand their market. This challenge, in turn, limits companies from gaining market access in new markets and developing the appropriate strategies to succeed. Infiniti’s clinical landscape study alleviates these challenges by providing healthcare companies with the data and strategic advice required to achieve market access successfully or stay ahead of their competitors.

“Lack of current and emerging treatment paradigm data, regulatory status assessment, clinical profile assessment, and evaluation of clinical trials are making it difficult for healthcare companies to develop efficacious treatments for diseases with minimal adverse effects. As such, healthcare companies need to carry out a clinical landscape study,” says a clinical landscape study expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a US-based healthcare company, sought to expand their treatment portfolio and provide new offerings specific to Crohn’s Disease. Therefore, the client wanted to gauge their progress in comparison with other companies and analyze the competitive clinical landscape for therapies. Further, they wanted to understand how to optimize clinical trial designs and offerings to gain market access to the Canadian, Chinese, and Japanese markets. Previously the client was unsuccessful in attempting to understand their competitors’ designs and progress of trials through web research. As such, the client sought to leverage Infiniti’s expertise in offering clinical landscape study. During the six-week clinical landscape study, the client also wanted to identify areas with unmet needs and great opportunities, optimize their market access strategy, and assess current drug performance against treatment drivers.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s experts developed a comprehensive five-phased approach to the clinical landscape study. The approach included the following:

Devising a market forecast dashboard for enhanced data-mining capabilities, and coverage of 170+ indications and biomarkers across 2700 patient segments globally

150+ primary interviews with selected stakeholders in the industry to acquire information about various gaps in published sources

Identifying brand differentiators for influential messaging, and understanding the current medical practice landscape for Crohn’s disease

Tracking competitors’ overall brand performance, and quantifying the opportunity for increasing brand performance in targeted segments

Understanding the treatment journey and drug positioning specific to Crohn’s disease, and evaluating the global biosimilar pipeline and launch timing in major markets

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s clinical landscape study, the client was able to assess the potential of the Crohn’s disease treatment market, identify major guidelines that impact approved drugs in Canada, China, and Japan, and profile the pipeline players currently developing drugs for Crohn’s disease. Additionally, the client was able to understand physicians’ multichannel behaviors and tactics that influence drug prescription, and patients’ multichannel behaviors and needs. The clinical landscape study also helped the client understand the status of competing drugs in the development process, gain insight on their position in the licensing process, and increase awareness of their drug’s disease landscape.

By leveraging Infiniti’s clinical landscape study, the client was also able to:

Expand their treatment portfolios and offerings specific to Crohn’s disease across Canada, China, and Japan

Improve R&D productivity and make validation processes more efficient, resulting in time and cost savings

Improve the rate of success in qualifying for government grants, compared to their competitors.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

