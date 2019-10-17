Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Names Michael Magnani as Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc. (CLS Americas), a subsidiary of CLS AB in Lund, Sweden, today announced that industry veteran Michael Magnani has joined the company as Managing Director for the U.S. and North American markets. Mr. Magnani’s background encompasses over 15 years in corporate management positions within the life sciences industry, successfully recruiting and leading numerous teams in product development, corporate strategy, business development, and commercialization capacities.

CLS developed its TRANBERG®Thermal Therapy System for image-guided, high precision soft tissue thermal therapy and precision laser ablation of tumors and soft tissues. It can be configured for MR or CT/US guided procedures using tissue temperature feedback for precise ablation control. The system includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, thermometry software for real-time temperature mapping of MRI images during treatments, and non-cooled laser applicators and accessories.

”Michael brings to CLS Americas a tremendous amount of expertise and a history of successfully managing all key facets of an emerging life sciences organization,” stated Dan Mogren, CEO of CLS Americas, Inc. ”We are excited to have him on our leadership team and look forward to his contributions towards driving our continued operational growth and market penetration.”

”Image-guided treatments and diagnostics within interventional radiology is enabling new levels of precision for minimally-invasive surgeries which are safer, highly effective, and require less recovery time for patients than traditional surgery,” said Michael Magnani, managing director for CLS Americas, Inc. ”With its TRANBERG Thermal Therapy system, strategic industry partnerships, and strong relationships with clinical research organizations, CLS is well positioned to address this market. I look forward to to applying my clinical and commercialization experience to help achieve our company goals.”

Michael Magnani Bio
Prior to joining CLS Americas, Mr. Magnani lead the creation of StimAire, where he served as CEO for the startup organization with a pioneering technology to replace the CPAP machines currently being underutilized in the Sleep Apnea market. Before that, he was the president and CEO of Saranas, an interventional cardiology device manufacturer with a functional vascular access sheath that monitors bleeding complications in real time at the access site. At Saranas, he was instrumental in raising over $5 Million in equity financing for product development, which lead to the product receiving FDA clearance in the Spring of 2019.

Earlier in his career, Michael was responsible for leading new product development initiatives at a publically traded medical device manufacturer with annual revenues in excess of $200 Million. This role required him to direct market research activities and elucidate current unmet medical needs in several divergent markets. 

Michael completed his graduate studies at the MIT Sloan School of Management and Harvard Medical School in a unique curriculum called the Biomedical Enterprise Program. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology from the University of California, San Diego.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT®. The company, which is headquartered in Lund Sweden and has a subsidiary in Germany and Irvine, CA, is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser: Certified adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se.

The TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT®) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).

Media Contact for Clinical Laserthermia Systems:
TopSpin Communications
Joe Waldygo
P: +1 480-363-8774 
E: joe@topspinpr.com

Contact Information
Clinical Laserthermia Systems:
Dan Mogren, Chief Commercial Officer
P: +46 70-590 11 40 
E: Dan.Mogren@clinicallaser.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:22aSaudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying on easy loans and rich locals
RE
07:21aBrexit deal news lifts pound towards $1.30, fuels rally UK domestic-focused shares
RE
07:21aThe Commercial Drone Market Is Experiencing Steady, Sustained Growth and Consolidation, with Global Revenue Expected to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2025, According to Tractica
BU
07:19aNWS : Notification and request form to non-registered shareholders
PU
07:19aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
07:19aTELEFLEX INCORPORATED : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Information
PU
07:19aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : SberMobile extends its presence
PU
07:19aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Sophos Group plc - Replacement
PU
07:19aMAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in December 2019
PU
07:19aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- BCA Marketplace plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group