Clinical Research Forum : to Host Virtual Top Ten Clinical Research Achievement Awards

04/14/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

The Clinical Research Forum (CR Forum), along with the Clinical Research Foundation, has announced it will broadcast its annual Top Ten Clinical Research Achievement Awards ceremony virtually this year, and will be available to view on Wednesday, April 15 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may register for the event by contacting admin@clinicalresearchforum.org.

The Top Ten Clinical Research Achievement Awards support clinical researchers and advocates in their important and difficult mission of researching and delivering new treatments for ailments across the globe. By recognizing outstanding achievement in clinical trials and highlighting the best success stories in clinical research, the awards draw attention to the importance of and our national investment in clinical research. The virtual nature of this year’s event, a result of the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, further illustrates how essential clinical research is for public health.

These awards highlight ten studies that demonstrate a vital impact on patient care. Submissions for the Top Ten Awards program come from United States-based academic, medical, and/or health centers and include research that crosses multiple disciplines of medicine.

The published clinical research was evaluated by CR Forum leadership, led by Board Chair Dr. Harry Selker, Vice Chair Dr. Herbert Pardes, and Top Ten Clinical Research Achievement Awards Program Chair Dr. E. Albert Reece, along with the entire CR Forum Board. Each study considered for an award this year contained high-caliber research and shows promise of providing much needed relief for patients suffering from disease.

The CR Forum is pleased to announce the following recipients of the Top Ten Clinical Research Achievement Awards:

  • A041202: A Randomized Phase III Study of Bendamustine Plus Rituximab Versus Ibrutinib Plus Rituximab Versus Ibrutinib Alone in Untreated Older Patients (65 Years of Age) with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) (The Ohio State University)
  • Breakthrough Discovery and Development of Innovative Precision-Based Therapy in Complex Lymphatic Anomalies (Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania)
  • Canagliflozin and Renal Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes and Nephropathy (Stanford School of Medicine)
  • Development of CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma (Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute)
  • Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Frequently Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine)
  • Large-Scale Assessment of a Smartwatch to Identify Atrial Fibrillation (Stanford University School of Medicine)
  • Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death in High-Risk Patients With Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (Tufts Medical Center)
  • Skin-like Devices for Wireless Monitoring of Vital Signs in Neonatal Intensive Care (Northwestern University)
  • Sustained Outcomes in Oral Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy (POISED study): a Large, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Phase 2 Study (Sean N Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research, Stanford University School of Medicine)
  • Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) MIND Study (Wake Forest School of Medicine)

Three of the studies will receive recognition and cash awards in addition to recognition as one of the Top Ten Clinical Research Achievements Award for 2020.

  • Herbert Pardes Clinical Research Excellence Award - $7,500 is awarded to one study that best exemplifies a high degree of innovation and creativity, advances science, and has an impact upon human disease.
  • The Distinguished Clinical Research Achievement Award - $5,000 is awarded to two studies that show creativity, innovation, or a novel approach that demonstrates an immediate impact on the health and well-being of patients.

Research and delivery of new treatments takes years to achieve. This vital work depends on funding from multiple sources, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), pharmaceutical companies, foundations, patient advocacy organizations, and other sources. CR Forum recognizes that clinical researchers need encouragement, recognition, and continued funding to carry out the needed work to improve treatment for patients across the globe. Global investment in clinical research has paid dividends for patients world-wide.

Past award winning studies include:

  • Improving Breast Cancer Surgery
  • When Improving the Delivery Improves the Treatment
  • Preparing Emergency Departments to Intervene and Treat Opioid Treatment
  • Figuring out What’s Wrong when it’s not in the Textbook

For more information, please visit our website at www.clinicalresearchforum.org/2020Top10Awards.

About the Clinical Research Forum

The mission of the Clinical Research Forum is to provide leadership to the national and clinical translational research enterprise and promote understanding and support for clinical research and its impact on health and healthcare. For more information, visit www.clinicalresearchforum.org.


© Business Wire 2020
