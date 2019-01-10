Clinical Research Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Clinical Research Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence
Report.
The pharmaceutical industry is leveraging various clinical research
services to develop new drugs and treatments to tackle the growing
instances of chronic ailments and to tend to the aging population. The
healthcare industry is seeking services to make the treatments more
affordable. These factors are driving the category spend momentum in
various regions. Buyers from developing nations prefer outsourcing
clinical research services to CROs that have necessary skillsets and
knowledge to invent drugs and devices. This is also contributing to the
North America is registering a high category adoption rate because of
the growth of biosimilar and biologics markets and rising demand for
outsourcing of clinical research services to CROs by pharmaceutical and
biopharmaceutical companies. Statistics imply that North America
currently holds the largest market share for clinical research services.
Favorable government policies and outsourcing of services done by the
pharmaceutical companies are prompting service providers in APAC to
improve their service portfolio and adopt advanced technologies to cater
to the diverse needs of the buyers.
This market intelligence report on clinical research services provides
buyers with insights into the category spend and cost and volume drivers
impacting the pricing of such products. It also offers information on
the critical growth enablers that are responsible for influencing the
overall supplier cost structure. This clinical research services
procurement research report also highlights a set of procurement best
practices that will foster cost-effective category procurement and help
“Buyers must engage with suppliers that conduct clinical quality
assurance programs adhering to quality standards as per protocols and
international regulations,” says SpendEdge procurement expert
Sumit Yadav. “These programs aid buyers in evaluating the
integrity of scientific data, clinical research, and clinical trials,”
added Sumit.
This clinical research services procurement research report has
estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in
the coming years:
-
Increase in labor costs is a high business impact factor for category
service providers
-
Tactical levers offer greater cost-saving opportunities relative to
strategic levers
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the pharma
and healthcare category provide detailed supply market forecasts and
cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help
procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total
cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly.
Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights
and information on the procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Clinical research services
Category pricing insights
-
Pricing outlook
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Supplier cost structure
-
Cost-Saving Opportunities
-
Supplier-side levers
-
Buyer-side levers
-
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
-
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
-
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
