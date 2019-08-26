Log in
Clinical Trial Data Analysis Engagement Helped a Leading Pharma Company to Determine the Chance of Disease Relapse | Quantzig's Recent Success Story

08/26/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest clinical trial data analysis engagement for a leading pharma company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading pharma company to compare the two treatment groups for disease-free interval and survival using advanced statistical analysis techniques.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005500/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its healthcare analytics solutions. Our healthcare analytics solutions help businesses to address key challenges, reduce costs, increase margins, and gain a competitive market advantage. Also, our portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions helps pharmaceutical companies to gain consolidated and actionable insights, and risk mitigation and resolution of issues for medical cost management, providers claim processing, and improved payment accuracy.

To learn more about how our healthcare analytics solutions can help you improve your patient experience, request for more information.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading global pharma company, wanted to identify the recurrence rate of the disease and analyze factors impacting survival rate of their patients.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our clinical trial data analysis to gain valuable insights into adverse events, patient characteristics, and segments level.

Get in touch to know how our clinical trial data analysis solutions can help you access all your trial data in real-time via an intuitive, role-based dashboard.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach including three phases to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solution offered helped the client to gain valuable insights into adverse events, patient characteristics, and segments level. Also, the client was able to improve their patient data quality check mechanism by highlighting current inefficiencies in the data entry process.

Quantzig’s clinical trial data analysis solutions can help companies to identify unexpected or novel patterns and predict treatment responses and patient behavior. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions.

Quantzig's clinical trial data analysis solutions helped the client to:

  • Reduce the risk of multiple surgeries
  • Improve the patient data quality

Quantzig's clinical trial data analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Predicting the optimal therapy line as well as medication-based on model results
  • Evaluating the effectiveness of the prescribed medication
  • Request a free demo now! to know how our clinical trial data analysis solutions can help you visualize performance metrics in real-time.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
