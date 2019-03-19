ClioSoft® to Demonstrate Design and IP Management Solutions at Worldwide CDNLive Events

ClioSoft, Inc., will present its customer proven SoC design data and intellectual property (IP) management solutions at CDNLive Silicon Valley, April 2 - 3, 2019 and participate in the worldwide CDNLive events in Munich, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; Hsinchu, Taiwan; Shanghai, China, Bengaluru, India and Tel Aviv, Israel. The company will focus on showcasing the SOS7TM design management platform and designHUB® IP reuse ecosystem integrations with Cadence Design Systems software.

CDNLive Silicon Valley brings together Cadence® technology users, developers, and industry experts for two days of networking, sharing best practices on critical design and verification issues, and discovering new techniques for designing advanced silicon, SoCs, and systems.

ClioSoft will demonstrate how to successfully collaborate on all types of SoC designs and IPs using Cadence tools. They will display the tight coupling of SOS7 and designHUB® with the Cadence® Virtuoso® platform to empower design engineers to manage their IPs, PDKs and mixed-signal design data directly from the Virtuoso cockpit. This enables design teams to collaborate efficiently across multi-sites while reducing the possibility of design re-spins due to incorrect configurations.

In addition, ClioSoft will demonstrate Visual Design Diff (VDD) software, which enables users to quickly compare design differences in schematics and layout by graphically highlighting the differences. A hierarchical diff option allows all differences for the entire design hierarchy below the selected view to be flagged.

ClioSoft is proud to be a Gold Sponsor for CDNLive 2019.

When:

April 2-3, 2019

Where:

CDNLIVE Silicon Valley, Santa Clara Convention Center – Santa Clara, CA. For more information and to register.

