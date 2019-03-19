ClioSoft® to Demonstrate Design and IP Management Solutions at Worldwide CDNLive Events

ClioSoft,
Inc., will present its customer proven SoC design data and
intellectual property (IP) management solutions at CDNLive
Silicon Valley, April 2 - 3, 2019 and participate in the worldwide
CDNLive events in Munich, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; Hsinchu, Taiwan;
Shanghai, China, Bengaluru, India and Tel Aviv, Israel. The company will
focus on showcasing the SOS7TM design management platform and
designHUB® IP reuse ecosystem integrations with Cadence
Design Systems software.
CDNLive Silicon Valley brings together Cadence® technology
users, developers, and industry experts for two days of networking,
sharing best practices on critical design and verification issues, and
discovering new techniques for designing advanced silicon, SoCs, and
systems.
ClioSoft will demonstrate how to successfully collaborate on all types
of SoC designs and IPs using Cadence tools. They will display the tight
coupling of SOS7 and designHUB® with the Cadence®
Virtuoso® platform to empower design engineers to manage
their IPs, PDKs and mixed-signal design data directly from the Virtuoso
cockpit. This enables design teams to collaborate efficiently across
multi-sites while reducing the possibility of design re-spins due to
incorrect configurations.
In addition, ClioSoft will demonstrate Visual Design Diff (VDD)
software, which enables users to quickly compare design differences in
schematics and layout by graphically highlighting the differences. A
hierarchical diff option allows all differences for the entire design
hierarchy below the selected view to be flagged.
ClioSoft is proud to be a Gold Sponsor for CDNLive 2019.
When:
April 2-3, 2019
Where:
CDNLIVE Silicon Valley, Santa Clara Convention Center – Santa Clara, CA. For
more information and to register.
