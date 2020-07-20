Log in
Cliosoft : to Participate at the 57th Design Automation Conference Showcasing Design Configuration and Enterprise IP Management Solutions

07/20/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Cliosoft, the pioneer and leading developer of system-on-chip (SoC) design configuration and enterprise IP management solutions for the semiconductor industry will have a significant presence at the upcoming 57thDesign Automation Conference, being held virtually July 20 – 24, 2020. Cliosoft’s IP management experts will be presenting a joint presentation with Equal1.Labs at the Embedded Systems and Software Track and presenting three posters at the Designer Track Poster Session and the IP Track Poster Session.

Embedded and Systems Track: Monday, July 20 from 1:30PM – 3:00 PM PDT
Silicon-Based Quantum Computer Design and Verification (session 6.2)

Designer Track Poster Session: Tuesday, July 21 from 7:30AM – 8:30AM PDT
Efficient & Cost Effective EDA Environment Built Easily in AWS Cloud
Efficient & Cost Effective EDA Environment Built Easily in Google Cloud

IP Track Poster Session: Wednesday, July 22 from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM PDT
Method and Apparatus to Promote Cross-Institution Design Collaboration, presented with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Along with participating in DAC’s technical program, Cliosoft will highlight both platform solutions that enable hardware design data management as well as IP management & reuse at the virtual DAC exhibition held Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, July 20 – 22, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. PDT.

The company’s flagship solutions includes the Cliosoft SOS, built exclusively to meet the demanding data management requirements of SoC designs, and Cliosoft HUB, built exclusively to catalog, collaborate and trace semiconductor IP efficiently across multi-site teams.

For more information on the 57th Design Automation Conference please visit: www.DAC.com. Registration is now open with presentations starting Monday, July 20, with on-demand access to sessions through August 1, 2020.

About Cliosoft

Cliosoft enables semiconductor companies to create innovative products that are shaping today’s analog and digital world. Cliosoft software is used by 300+ customers worldwide to deliver products to market faster and better by enabling efficient hardware design data management, collaboration, IP traceability and reuse. Cliosoft customers include the top 20 semiconductor companies worldwide. The company is headquartered in Fremont, CA with sales offices and distributors in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Israel, India, China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan. For more information visit www.cliosoft.com

Cliosoft SOS, Cliosoft HUB and the Cliosoft logo are trademarks of Cliosoft. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
