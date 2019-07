Clipper Realty : July 26, 2019 - Clipper Realty Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Clipper Realty Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /Business Wire/ -- Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the "Company"), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 346-7359 or (973) 528-0008, conference entry code 336251. A replay of the call will be available from August 1, 2019, following the call, through August 15, 2019, by dialing (800) 332-6854 or (973) 528-0005, replay conference ID 336251.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

