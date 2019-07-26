Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clipper Realty : July 26, 2019 - Clipper Realty Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

Clipper Realty Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /Business Wire/ -- Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the "Company"), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 346-7359 or (973) 528-0008, conference entry code 336251. A replay of the call will be available from August 1, 2019, following the call, through August 15, 2019, by dialing (800) 332-6854 or (973) 528-0005, replay conference ID 336251.

About Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

Contact Information:

Michael Frenz

Chief Financial Officer

  1. 438-2804x2274 M: (917) 576-7750 mfrenz@clipperrealty.com

1

Disclaimer

Clipper Realty Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 18:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pWeissLaw LLP Reminds CHSP, TOWR, CDOR, and SKIS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
02:51pSTRATEGIC WIRELESS : Announces Acquisition Of Cell Tower Portfolio
BU
02:48pCANON : Earns Nine Buyers Lab Summer 2019 Pick Awards in Copier MFP, Printer/MFP and Scanner Categories
PR
02:45pLENDINGTREE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:45pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit
BU
02:42pCONTURA ENERGY : Bidding process set for bankrupt US coal operator Blackjewel
AQ
02:42pGoogle Just Added Goldman Sachs's Worth of Market Cap
DJ
02:40pBRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Maggiano's is Giving Away Free Cheesecake to Celebrate National Cheesecake Day
PU
02:40pNIKE : Tottenham Hotspur Help Jumpstart New Grassroots Football League in Shanghai
PU
02:40pTHERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group