Closure Systems International : Introduces 38D-KL for Dairy and Non-Carbonated Beverages

11/12/2019 | 11:01am EST

Quality you expect, performance you demand, sustainability the world deserves. The new 38mm D-KL linerless HDPE closure (38D-KL) from Closure Systems International (CSI) is designed with consumer and dairy producer satisfaction in mind. Through its improved application performance and drop-down tamper evidence for additional security, the 38D-KL is precision engineered to deliver reliable performance on HDPE and PET dairy bottles. CSI’s 38D-KL is commercially available for applications in non-carbonated cold- and ambient-filled beverages and liquid dairy markets.

CSI’s 38D-KL closure delivers a sustainable solution and can be sourced with up to 40% PolyCycle®, CSI’s post-consumer recycled (PCR) HDPE resin. PolyCycle® PCR is sourced from recycled milk and other beverage containers, providing an opportunity for closed loop packaging and ensuring the highest quality sourcing. Both the HDPE and the PolyCycle® PCR version of CSI’s 38D-KL closure are 100% recyclable.

For further information about CSI’s 38D-KL or other closure and capping options, please contact:

Closure Systems International
Kendall McLaughlin
Innovation and Business Development Manager
7820 Innovation Blvd, Suite 100
Indianapolis, Indiana 46278 USA
(901) 821-2209
csifeedback@csiclosures.com

About CSI

Closure Systems International Inc (CSI) is recognized as a global leader in closure design, manufacturing, and high-speed application systems. In addition to quality closures and capping equipment, CSI provides unparalleled customer and technical services globally. Major categories served include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and automotive fluids.

CSI's closure systems solutions help customers maximize profits by increasing the marketability of their brands and optimizing their total cost of operations. Visit CSI’s website at www.csiclosures.com.


© Business Wire 2019
