Closure Systems International : Introduces New, One-Piece, Linerless Product Portfolio

When it comes to serving the needs of our customers, Closure Systems
International’s (CSI) new one-piece closure portfolio was designed with
consumer and bottler satisfaction in mind. Through its ergonomic design
for optimized drinking comfort and its consumer-friendly comfortable
grip, this portfolio allows for easy-opening convenience. Source
reduction can also be achieved with these lightweight, high performance
products. CSI’s new portfolio provides a total closure solution for
brand owners and enables the lowest total cost of operations for
bottlers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006032/en/
38D-KL (Photo: Business Wire)
CSI’s new one-piece closure portfolio includes the following product
offerings:
38D-KL
Designed for a variety of cold/ambient-filled liquid dairy and
non-carbonated markets, including refrigerated milk, juices, teas and
high pressure processing (HPP) applications.
-
Advanced tamper evidence for additional security
-
Enhanced product features for improved application performance
-
Compatible with commonly used 38mm triple-lead finishes on HDPE and
PET packages
HF-Lok V 33mm/38mm
Optimally designed to be lightweight while maintaining performance
excellence for hot-filled non-carbonated beverages.
-
Advanced tamper evidence for additional security
-
Compatible with 9001-5533 (33mm) & 9001-4138D (38mm) bottle finishes
Sport Flip Top 38mm
An ideal closure for active, on-the-go consumers of hot-filled
non-carbonated beverages, such as juices, sports drinks and functional
waters.
-
One-hand opening for on-the-go convenience
-
Dual tamper evidence for maximized security
-
Compatible with the 38mm 1845 bottle finish
Asepti-Lok V 38mm 2S/3S
Asepti-Lok is the perfect closure for your aseptic needs; perfectly
suited for juices, nectars, sports drinks and liquid dairy products.
-
Three-point seal design: outside, top & inside to preserve product
integrity
-
Lube free design enhances bottling plant production efficiency
-
Two-lead (2S) 1874 bottle finish and three-lead (3S) 1875|1876 bottle
finish options
Omni mini XP™ 28mm
A best in class closure delivering superior application and product
performance for sparkling beverages.
-
Excellent sealing performance; up to 4.7 volume
-
Compatible with the 28mm 1881 bottle finish
For further information about CSI’s new products listed above or other
closure and capping options, visit our Pack Expo booth S-2930 from
October 14th – 17th, 2018 at McCormick Place in
Chicago, IL. We look forward to seeing you there!
About CSI
Closure Systems International, Inc. (CSI) is recognized as a global
leader in closure design, manufacturing, and high speed application
systems. In addition to quality closures and capping equipment, CSI
provides unparalleled customer and technical services globally. Major
categories served include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices,
isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and
automotive fluids.
CSI's closure systems solutions help customers maximize profits by
increasing the marketability of their brands and optimizing their total
cost of operations. Approximately 90+ billion closures are produced
annually in CSI’s 25+ manufacturing sites, strategically located in 20+
countries throughout the globe. CSI is part of GEC Packaging
Technologies, an operating division of the Rank Group. Visit CSI’s
website at www.csiclosures.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006032/en/