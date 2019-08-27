Cloud AI Pioneer CloudMinds to Supply Thousands of Intelligent Robots to Jin Yu Ao and Zhongtai Min'an in Asia

CloudMinds Technology Inc. – a global pioneer in cloud artificial intelligence architecture that makes robots and businesses smarter for the benefit of all humanity – is announcing two major global deals to supply various types of service robots to Jin Yu Ao Environmental Technology, as well as Zhongtai Min’an Security Services Group, in Asia. The company’s unrivaled capabilities in the development of purpose-engineered robots – powered by its groundbreaking Human Augmented Robotics Intelligence (HARIX/“Cloud Brain”) platform, an ultra-secure virtual backbone intranet (“Nerve Network”) and more innovative technologies – has resulted in the order of thousands of intelligent robot units.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005299/en/

CloudMinds Technology Inc. – a global pioneer in cloud artificial intelligence architecture that makes robots and businesses smarter for the benefit of all humanity – is announcing two major global deals to supply various types of service robots to Jin Yu Ao Environmental Technology, as well as Zhongtai Min’an Security Services Group, in Asia. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored that Jin Yu Ao and Zhongtai Min’an have placed their trust in CloudMinds and our mission to develop and deliver purpose-built cloud service robots that dramatically enhance business operations,” said Robert Zhang, company co-founder and vice president of international business development at CloudMinds. “From smart security, emergency, property management to intelligent cleaning services, our cloud robots – alongside human operators – will make a positive impact on both companies, as well as on all parts of society that they touch. We believe robots and humankind must work together to drive the world forward – and the thousands of robots that will soon be deployed in that region is reflective of these values.”

Jin Yu Ao Environmental Technology: 10,000 Intelligent Cloud Cleaning Robots

CloudMinds will provide up to 10,000 intelligent robots to enhance Jin Yu Ao’s cleaning services for government schools, large venues, exhibition halls, national research institutes, medium and high-end office buildings and high-end residential buildings across the Beijing region.

Jin Yu Ao has been a leading force in introducing next-generation 5G connectivity into the cleaning industry – establishing a high-performance 5G smart cleaning command center, as well as adopting advanced domestic cleaning equipment that leverages this connectivity. The combination of 5G connectivity with CloudMinds technologies is set to revolutionize the larger industry – leveraging big data to create value-added cleaning experiences through smarter service robots.

CloudMinds intelligent cleaning robots will greatly reduce labor and management costs, greatly improve service quality and efficiency, as well as broaden service areas and scope.

Zhongtai Min’an Security Service Group: 3,700 Dynamic Robots

Zhongtai Min’an is a leading security services and property management company – with more than 1,000 customers across multiple industry verticals. From smart security, emergency to smart property management, the company’s advanced solutions will be greatly impacted with the introduction of CloudMinds intelligent robots.

Intensive collaboration will result in CloudMinds robots elevating functions like reception, information, cleaning, security and advanced property management services for thousands of communities – ultimately transforming the larger property management industry.

To learn more about CloudMinds and the deployment of cloud AI solutions with partners, or to schedule an interview with CloudMinds executives, contact CloudMinds@GoDRIVEN360.com

About CloudMinds Inc.

CloudMinds is a builder and operator of an open end-to-end cloud robot system – and the very first to commercialize related products and services across the global robotics industry. The company’s pioneering world-class architecture is capable of operating a massive number of intelligent and secure robots simultaneously by giving them scalable access to powerful computation and storage resources in the cloud – also endowing them with a real-time open data center and shared knowledge base via a communication network. CloudMinds is on the cutting edge of the AI field, secured mobile communication and robotics. Its highly scalable operating platform creates an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates its products and services with all other major players in the robotics industry.

*CloudMinds Technology Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of CloudMinds Inc.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of CloudMinds’ products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in CloudMinds' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005299/en/