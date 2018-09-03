Cloud Advertising - Global Market Opportunities to 2023 with Key Player Profiles: Adobe, Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Cloud Advertising Market - Segmented by Type (Private, Public, Hybrid),
Services (IaaS, SaaS, PaaS), End User (Government Utilities, Private
Organizations, Healthcare), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast
(2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global cloud advertising market is projected to register a CAGR of
14.31% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.
The key factors driving the global cloud advertising market are
cost-effectiveness, functional capability, and the increase in small and
medium enterprises. On the other hand, privacy and data security are
hindering the market. However, privacy and data security have still
alarmed a number of perceptive potential end-users to select the cloud
services.
The North American market has been the focus for cloud-based advertising
companies. This market is the highest contributor to cloud advertising.
The United States is the major contributor to the North American market,
on account of early adoption and huge investment in cloud-based services
and solutions. Companies in this region are looking to scale-up their
customer services operations to meet the growing demand, thus implicitly
impacting the growth of the market.
The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing cloud advertising market,
which is estimated to grow at a very fast pace during the forecast
period as compared to other regions.
Notable Developments in the Market
-
Oracle expanded its cloud platform autonomous services beyond the
Oracle autonomous database, which was introduced last October (adding
AI, Machine Learning).
-
Cisco and INTERPOL agreed to share threat intelligence as a first step
in fighting cybercrimes jointly.
-
Oracle launched an autonomous cloud database capable of patching
cybersecurity weaknesses on its own accord.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Market Dynamics
6. Technology Snapshot
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
Adobe Corporation
-
Amazon Web Services
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
Dell Inc.
-
Google Inc.
-
Hewlett-Packard Company
-
IBM Corporation
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Salesforce.com
9. Investment Analysis
10. Future of the Market
