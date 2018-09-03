Cloud-, Blockchain-, and Machine Learning-based Security Innovations, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cloud-,
Blockchain-, and Machine Learning-based Security Innovations"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This Cyber Security TOE provides a snapshot on emerging cyber security
solutions powered by artificial intelligence/machine learning, cloud and
blockchain-based innovations that help companies protect from threats,
data breaches, phishing attacks, and defend against modern attacks
residing within cloud, endpoints, and various network layers.
Cyber Security TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s mission is to
investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the
network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network.
NST offers strategic insights that would help identify new business
opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing
new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus,
phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual
private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application
security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and
detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and
pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this
service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies;
IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment
opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology
developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators
and challenges and many more.
Key Topics Covered
-
Using Blockchain to Bring Transparency into Threat Intelligence
-
Creating Virtual Air-gaps to Secure Critical Enterprise Assets
-
Preventing Malware Infections by Blocking Executable Codes in Files
-
Managed Identity Service for Enterprises to Minimize Risk
-
Cloud-based Multi-Factor Authentication Solution for Small Businesses
-
Artificial Intelligence-based Virtual Security Analyst
-
AI-based Platform for Security Risk Assessment
-
Inventory Risk Assessment Solution for Operational Networks
-
Self-learning and Predictive Modeling for Identifying Insider Access
Threats
-
User-friendly Anti-Phishing Solution for E-mail Security
-
Industry Contacts
