Cloud Conventions 2020 Announces Speaker Lineup, Opens Event Registration

04/15/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of its mission of Getting Business Back on Track, Cloud Conventions 2020 today announced its keynote speakers and session leaders, and opened registration for live virtual sessions from May 11-14. Additional speaker presentations and sponsor sessions will be added to the lineup by May 1. Attendance at this, the largest virtual trade show ever in the telecommunication and cloud channel is being offered at no charge to over 30,000 agents, VARs, MSPs, IT services providers and vendors.

“Traditional trade shows feature long, overly technical presentations provided by vendors and sponsors, we decided to break that mold,” said Carolyn Bradfield, founder of Convey. “To inspire the channel to help get American business back on track, we invited elite business strategists, vertical market experts and training professionals to provide content in short, powerful, engaging sessions. Attendees will hear new ideas and tactics to navigate through our new virtualized environment, ways to grow their business and thoughts about how to remain strong and resilient in uncertain times.”

David Meerman Scott’s “Fanocracy” keynote explores how to turn customers into fans in challenging times. Jack Shaw, innovation and technology strategist, delivers a keynote with transformational ideas and strategies to ensure success in the “new normal.” Tim Mueller, a mergers and acquisition professional, will direct you to resources if want to sell your business and determine its true valuation. Retired Air Force Colonel Lee Ellis learned valuable leadership lessons from fellow officers as a POW in Vietnam for 5 1/2 years with Senator John McCain. In Ellis’ keynote he will share what he learned and show you how to lead with honor, character, courage, and commitment.

In addition to traditional industry topics like contact center strategies, emerging telecom and cloud solutions, connectivity and UCaaS, Cloud Conventions will highlight business resources that you can use today to identify and build new customer relationships by using creative marketing ideas and sales resources. Sessions will focus on the impact COVID-19 has on vertical markets such as healthcare and retail, delivering ideas on what to expect as the recovery evolves, along technologies that will be important to growth and rebirth of the country.

“Our vendor partners and sponsors are lining up to share how their solutions are being deployed to create a more virtualized, cloud-based business environment,” added Bradfield. “Sessions are short, focused and worth watching, either live or as recorded events. Vendors have virtual booths with opportunities for live chat, demos and meetings to explore solutions indepth.”

Cloud Conventions provides attendees with a custom dashboard to manage session registration and deliver text reminders. When the live event closes on May 14, the portal will remain active so registrants can revisit virtual booths, watch recorded sessions, access content and connect with sponsors and vendors through the end of 2020. Vendors can request information about virtual exhibit and sponsorship opportunities by contacting info@cloudconventions.com. Attendees can register for free today at www.cloudconventions.com and sign up for presentation sessions.

About Convey Services
Convey Services delivers content and marketing portals and connects them into networks to inform, educate and engage channel partners and direct sellers in the telecom/cloud space, the property and casualty insurance market and food distribution industry. Convey’s portal technology automates and organizes partner management, has tools to engage and educate partners and integrates email marketing technology for members to run packaged email marketing campaigns to their customers and prospects. For information visit www.conveyservices.com, info@conveyservices.com or call 888-975-1382.

Cloud Conventions 2020 runs on the ConveyLive™ Virtual Event Platform

Press Contact
Bruce Ahern — (770) 580-0810
Chief Marketing Officer
Convey Services
bahern@conveyservices.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
