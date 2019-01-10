Cloud IT Infrastructure Revenues Surpassed Traditional IT Infrastructure Revenues for the First Time in the Third Quarter of 2018, According to IDC

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker, vendor revenue from sales
of IT infrastructure products (server, enterprise storage, and Ethernet
switch) for cloud environments, including public and private cloud, grew
47.2% year over year in the third quarter of 2018 (3Q18), reaching $16.8
billion. IDC also raised its forecast for total spending (vendor revenue
plus channel mark-up) on cloud IT infrastructure in 2018 to $65.2
billion with year-over-year growth of 37.2%.
Quarterly spending on public cloud IT infrastructure has more than
doubled in the past two years reaching $12.1 billion in 3Q18 and growing
56.1% year over year, while spending on private cloud infrastructure
grew at half of this rate, 28.3%, reaching $4.7 billion. Since 2013,
when IDC started tracking IT infrastructure deployments in different
environments, public cloud has represented the majority of spending on
cloud IT infrastructure and in 2018 IDC expects this share will peak at
68.8% with spending on public cloud infrastructure growing at an annual
rate of 44.7%. Spending on private cloud will grow 23.3% year over year
in 2018.
In 3Q18, for the first time, quarterly vendor revenues from IT
infrastructure product sales into cloud environments surpassed revenues
from sales into traditional IT environments, accounting for 50.9% of the
total worldwide IT infrastructure vendor revenues, up from 43.6% a year
ago. However, for the full year 2018, spending on cloud IT
infrastructure will remain below the 50% mark at 47.4%. Spending on all
three technology segments in cloud IT environments is forecast to
deliver double-digit growth in 2018. Compute platforms will be the
fastest growing at 59.1%, while spending on Ethernet switches and
storage platforms will grow 18.5% and 20.4%, respectively.
The rate of growth for the traditional (non-cloud) IT infrastructure
segment slowed down from the first half of the year to 14.8%, which is
still exceptional for this market segment. For the full year, worldwide
spending on traditional non-cloud IT infrastructure is expected to grow
by 12.3% as the market goes through a technology refresh cycle, which
will wind down by 2019. By 2022, we expect that traditional non-cloud IT
infrastructure will only represent 42.4% of total worldwide IT
infrastructure spending (down from 52.6% in 2018). This share loss and
the growing share of cloud environments in overall spending on IT
infrastructure is common across all regions.
"The first three quarters of 2018 were exceptional for the IT
Infrastructure market across all deployment environments and the
increase in IT infrastructure investments by public cloud datacenters
was especially strong driven by the opening of new datacenters and
infrastructure refresh in existing datacenters," said Natalya
Yezhkova, research director, IT Infrastructure and Platforms. "After
such a strong year we expect some slowdown in 2019 as the overall market
cools down and some cloud providers work through adjustments in their
supply chain. However, IDC expects the shift in IT infrastructure
spending toward cloud environments will continue."
All regions grew their cloud IT Infrastructure revenues by double digits
in 3Q18. Revenue growth was the fastest in Asia/Pacific (excluding
Japan) (APeJ) at 62.6% year over year, with China growing at an even
higher rate of 88.7%. Other regions among the fastest growing in 3Q18
included Japan (48.2%), USA (44.2%), and Canada (43.4%).
|
Top Companies, Worldwide Cloud IT Infrastructure Vendor Revenue,
Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2018 (Revenues
are in Millions)
|
Company
|
|
3Q18
Revenue
(US$M)
|
|
3Q18 Market
Share
|
|
3Q17
Revenue
(US$M)
|
|
3Q17 Market
Share
|
|
3Q18/3Q17
Revenue
Growth
|
1. Dell Inc
|
|
$2,395
|
|
14.2%
|
|
$1,590
|
|
13.9%
|
|
50.7%
|
2. HPE/New H3C Group**
|
|
$1,646
|
|
9.8%
|
|
$1,440
|
|
12.6%
|
|
14.2%
|
3. Cisco*
|
|
$1,075
|
|
6.4%
|
|
$923
|
|
8.1%
|
|
16.4%
|
3. Inspur*
|
|
$1,059
|
|
6.3%
|
|
$379
|
|
3.3%
|
|
179.4%
|
5. Lenovo
|
|
$806
|
|
4.8%
|
|
$285
|
|
2.5%
|
|
182.5%
|
ODM Direct
|
|
$6,135
|
|
36.5%
|
|
$4,046
|
|
35.4%
|
|
51.6%
|
Others
|
|
$3,698
|
|
22.0%
|
|
$2,761
|
|
24.2%
|
|
34.0%
|
Total
|
|
$16,815
|
|
100.0%
|
|
$11,425
|
|
100.0%
|
|
47.2%
|
IDC's Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker, Q3 2018
Notes:
* IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide cloud IT
infrastructure market when there is a difference of one percent or less
in the vendor revenue shares among two or more vendors.
** Due to the existing joint venture between HPE and the New H3C
Group, IDC will be reporting external market share on a global level for
HPE as "HPE/New H3C Group" starting from Q2 2016 and going forward.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide market
share for the top 5 cloud IT infrastructure companies in 3Q17 and 3Q18
is available by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
Long-term, IDC expects spending on cloud IT infrastructure to grow at a
five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%, reaching $88.6
billion in 2022 and accounting for 57.6% of total IT infrastructure
spend. Public cloud datacenters will account for 66.3% of this amount,
growing at an 13.6% CAGR. Spending on private cloud infrastructure will
grow at a CAGR of 12.6%.
A graphic illustrating IDC's forecast for worldwide cloud IT
infrastructure market share by deployment type (traditional datacenter,
private cloud and public cloud) is available by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
IDC's Worldwide
Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker is designed to provide
clients with a better understanding of what portion of the server, disk
storage systems, and networking hardware markets are being deployed in
cloud environments. This tracker breaks out each vendors' revenue by the
hardware technology market into public and private cloud environments
for historical data and provides a five-year forecast by the technology
market.
Taxonomy Notes
IDC defines cloud services more formally
through a checklist of key attributes that an offering must manifest to
end users of the service. Public cloud services are shared among
unrelated enterprises and consumers; open to a largely unrestricted
universe of potential users; and designed for a market, not a single
enterprise. The public cloud market includes variety of services
designed to extend or, in some cases, replace IT infrastructure deployed
in corporate datacenters. It also includes content services delivered by
a group of suppliers IDC calls Value Added Content Providers (VACP).
Private cloud services are shared within a single enterprise or an
extended enterprise with restrictions on access and level of resource
dedication and defined/controlled by the enterprise (and beyond the
control available in public cloud offerings); can be onsite or offsite;
and can be managed by a third-party or in-house staff. In private cloud
that is managed by in-house staff, "vendors (cloud service providers)"
are equivalent to the IT departments/shared service departments within
enterprises/groups. In this utilization model, where standardized
services are jointly used within the enterprise/group, business
departments, offices, and employees are the "service users."
IDC defines Compute Platforms as compute intensive servers. Storage
Platforms includes storage intensive servers as well as external storage
and storage expansion (JBOD) systems. Storage intensive servers are
defined based on high storage media density. Servers with low storage
density are defined as compute intensive systems. Storage Platforms does
not include internal storage media from compute intensive servers. There
is no overlap in revenue between Compute Platforms and Storage
Platforms, in contrast with IDC’s Server Tracker and Enterprise Storage
Systems Tracker, which include overlaps in portions of revenue
associated with server-based storage.
For more information about IDC's Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure
Tracker, please contact Lidice Fernandez at 305-351-3057 or lfernandez@idc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005779/en/