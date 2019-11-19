Log in
Cloud Native Computing Foundation : Announces CNCF Job Board

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the availability of the CNCF job board at jobs.cncf.io, which is free for both employers and applicants, with CNCF members getting featured listings.

According to the 2018 Linux Foundation Open Source Jobs Report, containers are rapidly growing in popularity and importance, with 57% of hiring managers seeking expertise in this area. The job board is designed to help both members and non-member organizations fill job vacancies with top developers, while also offering the CNCF community of developers a place to discover new career opportunities.

"The CNCF community is fortunate to include both multitudes of highly skilled developers and thousands of organizations that are leveraging cloud native technologies," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We can serve as a bridge between the two, connecting qualified candidates with organizations they want to work for, and companies with developers that have the skills they need."

The CNCF job board leverages an engaged audience of over 500 members and tens of thousands of monthly visitors to help employers find the perfect candidate. It is free to both post and apply, and job openings posted by CNCF member companies receive a featured listing. Job seekers can post profiles to indicate what opportunities they seek, and employers can search for job seekers by location or skill. There is also an interactive Jobs Map which highlights available jobs by location.

The CNCF job board is the ideal way for organizations to connect with the world's top developers and hire great people. To post a job, search for candidates, or find a new opportunity, visit the job board at https://jobs.cncf.io/.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-native-computing-foundation-announces-cncf-job-board-300961058.html

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation


© PRNewswire 2019
