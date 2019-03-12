|
Cloud Native Computing Foundation : Surpasses 375 Members
03/12/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
HALF MOON BAY, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Leadership Summit – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that 59 new members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation.
The industry is reaching an inflection point where cloud native technologies are not only being developed at a record pace, but many are becoming mature offerings. As the Foundation crosses the 375 member mark, open source leaders are meeting this week at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Leadership Summit, continuing to foster innovation, growth and partnerships among the leaders and corporations working in open technology development.
"Crossing the 375 mark is an incredible milestone for the Foundation, especially with more than 75 organizations in our end user community" said Dan Kohn, executive director of Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Companies like NVIDIA, MemSQL and Mattermost are reaping real value from cloud native technologies, and we only expect this to accelerate as these technologies mature and solidify their place in the market. We remain impressed by the technical innovation and growth in the ecosystem and are happy to work with our members to support the thriving cloud native community."
These new members will join CNCF for the upcoming 2019 KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU from May 20-23 in Barcelona and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit in China from June 24-26 in Shanghai.
About the newest Silver Members:
- Adfolks help Middle East based organizations to go cloud-native by adopting and integrating with CNCF landscape tools and by providing expert advice on the best cloud-native practices in Hybrid Cloud.
- Affirmed Networks delivers the world's most widely-deployed, virtualized 5G mobile core, enabling operators to economically scale networks, deliver differentiated services tailored to specific use cases, take advantage of 5G capabilities today and achieve as much as 90% reduction in operational costs.
- Alluxio is the world's first system that unifies disparate data storage systems and brings data closer to compute workloads in the cloud.
- anynines is a digital transformation company focused on the design, automation and operation of modern application platforms by creating automation code to wrap, enhance, release, deploy and perform lifecycle management of upstream software.
- Appvia provides the engineering and support to build and run applications at scale, using Appvia and community based open source tools that enable organizations to deploy code quickly and securely
- Asyncy is the Kubernetes native DSL for high-level rapid application development; stringing together microservices and functions in an intuitive story of data.
- Beijing T2Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading product and service provider on enterprise-level open cloud platform and remains on the first tier of the domestic open cloud computing market with fine products and services.
- Blameless, the SRE company, offers the complete site reliability engineering (SRE) platform that brings together AI-driven incident resolution, blameless postmortems, SLOs/Error Budgets, and reliability insights reports and dashboards, enabling businesses to optimize reliability and innovation.
- Booz Allen is a leading professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in management, technology, consulting, and engineering.
- Clyso GmbH actively uses open source technology to minimize the risks of IT security, licence costs and technical bottlenecks.
- CodeBlock provides rapid assessments, implementation and guidance for organizations seeking to achieve success in SRE, DevOps, Modernization, by using the Cloud-Native solutions and products.
- Cognitive is a top-tier software consultancy company that focuses on Programmable Infrastructure (Kubernetes) and building Cloud Native applications.
- Contino helps highly regulated enterprises transform faster, modernizing their way of working through Enterprise DevOps and Cloud Native Computing.
- ControlPlane is a cloud native security consultancy specialising in high-compliance development and security operations for financial and government organisations, third party code risk management, and end-to-end supply chain security.
- DataCore maximizes the availability, utilization and performance of shared storage assets, current and future, through a comprehensive set of layered data services.
- Decipher Technology Studios develops Grey Matter, the intelligent service mesh platform for secure, reliable enterprise decentralized network operations, management, and cost efficiency.
- Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases.
- Electric Cloud makes continuous delivery software that helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation, adopt cloud-native applications, and manage them alongside previous generations of applications and infrastructure.
- Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity with a portfolio spanning Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business, designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams.
- Flant is a leading Kubernetes experts company originally from Russia having a strong focus on designing, implementing and 24×7 maintaining DevOps processes for SMBs using cloud Open Source software.
- Grape Up provides consulting services and develops Cloudboostr Open Cloud Platform to help enterprise companies leverage cloud-native technologies and DevOps approach.
- Hammerspace is a software-as-a-service company delivering unstructured data across the hybrid cloud, where data exists abstracted from storage and is available to any service, in any cloud or data center.
- iNNOVO Cloud has a wide solution span starting from virtual private or dedicated private clouds up to edge datacenters and combines cloud native platform solutions such as Kubernetes and OpenStack with standardized managed service components in accordance with German/European Data Protection Standards.
- Intellect Design Arena has pioneered the application of Big Data, AI and machine learning in financial technology since 2014 with its products for life and non-life insurance, global transaction banking, treasury management and consumer banking.
- ITMS Technologies offers professional outsourcing IT managed services.
- Kentik is the provider of network analytics for the cloud-native world, powering technical and security operations for top digital enterprises and service providers, from Box, Pandora, and Yelp, to Cogent, GTT, Limelight Networks, and more.
- LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for Enterprise Architecture (EA), which enables organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions as well as increase transparency, visibility and drive real-time efficiencies.
- LINBIT is the force behind DRBD and is the de facto open standard for High Availability (HA) software for enterprise and cloud computing.
- Linode is a cloud hosting provider that offers high performance SSD Linux servers for all of your infrastructure needs.
- MemSQL is the No-Limits Database; a cloud-native, distributed relational database that provides maximum ingest, query performance, and concurrency to deliver a flawless experience for the most demanding applications and analytical systems.
- New Context builds Secure Compliant Data Platforms for Fortune 500's Companies, applying the methodology of Lean Security™.
- NTT DATA is one of the Japan's largest IT service providers utilizing open source, cloud native, agile development technology to rapidly realize new services and digital transformation with our customers.
- NVIDIA's invention of the GPU has sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics, and revolutionized parallel computing and has more recently ignited modern AI.
- OpsRamp helps modern enterprise digital operations, DevOps and cloud teams control the chaos of hybrid infrastructure monitoring and management like never before with a service-centric AIOps SaaS platform.
- Origoss Solutions helps enterprises in their journey to the cloud native world by offering consultancy and operations support solutions.
- Pure Storage's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment.
- Puzzle ITC is a Swiss Open Source Provider with focus a on Cloud Native & DevOps
- SAIC® is a premier technology integrator offering high-end solutions in systems engineering and integration and enterprise IT headquartered in Reston, Virginia with approximately 23,000 employees.
- Section.io's industry-leading edge compute platform gives engineers the flexibility and control to run any workload, anywhere, underpinned by modern DevOps principles.
- SequoiaDB is an open-source database vendor focusing on distributed database system and implementation in financial business and other enterprise-level industries.
- SkySilk Cloud Services focuses on providing simple, fast, and secure VPS resources in the cloud , perfect for any developer, student, freelancer, or business professional.
- SoftIron makes the world's finest solutions for the data center. HyperDrive is custom designed and purpose built for SDS
- Squadcast is an end-to-end incident response platform that helps tech teams adopt SRE best practices to maximize service reliability, accelerate innovation velocity and deliver outstanding customer experiences.
- Sylabs is the company behind Singularity, the open source container solution for compute based workloads.
- Tetrate.io is an enterprise service mesh company
- TFcloud offers clients both managed cloud and distributed storage services.
- Travelping develops carrier-grade cloud-native network functions (CNFs) which are used to design software-defined network solutions based on open standards and open source software.
- VA Linux offers advanced OSS development, consulting and support services by highly professional developers who contribute to multiple OSS communities such as Linux Kernel, KVM, OpenStack and Kubernetes since its establishment in 2000.
About the newest End-User Members & Supporters:
- AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming the way enterprises manage critical risks with a full suite of easy-to-use solutions for SOX, controls, operational audits, compliance and workflow management.
- Cambia Health Solutions is a family of over 20 companies working together to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families; empowering nearly 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than 2.6 million Pacific Northwest health plan enrollees.
- Curve is an operating system for all your money. It aims to be to money what Spotify is to music; our friendly app lets you magically use all your bank cards through one simple, secure Curve Mastercard.
- DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in 3,300 cities across the United States and Canada.
- Globo.com provides internet related technological services and platforms for the Globo Group's companies
- Granular is the leading software and data science company focused on the business of farming.
- i3Systems provides Japan's long-running premier EMM solution CLOMO, a key enabler in the secure deployment of mobile in business.
- MUFG Union Bank and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation provides a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers, as well as an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services.
- Mattermost helps make the world safer and more productive by developing and delivering secure, open source collaboration software that is trusted, flexible and offers fast time-to-value.
- SimpleNexus is the leading digital mortgage solution that connects loan officers to their borrowers and Realtors® to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle.
- Testfire Labs develops enterprise productivity tools that modernize the way people work, so they can achieve more, faster.
These organizations join other end user companies including Box, Capital One, eBay, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, NCSOFT, The New York Times, Ticketmaster, Vevo, and Zalando in CNCF's End User Community. This group meets monthly and advises the CNCF Governing Board and Technical Oversight Committee on key challenges, emerging use cases and areas of opportunity and new growth for cloud native technologies.
Additional Resources
About Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.
The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.
Media Contact
Natasha Woods
The Linux Foundation
PR@CNCF.io
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-native-computing-foundation-surpasses-375-members-300809393.html
SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|