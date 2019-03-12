Cloud Native Computing Foundation : Surpasses 375 Members

HALF MOON BAY, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Leadership Summit – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that 59 new members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation.

The industry is reaching an inflection point where cloud native technologies are not only being developed at a record pace, but many are becoming mature offerings. As the Foundation crosses the 375 member mark, open source leaders are meeting this week at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Leadership Summit , continuing to foster innovation, growth and partnerships among the leaders and corporations working in open technology development.

"Crossing the 375 mark is an incredible milestone for the Foundation, especially with more than 75 organizations in our end user community" said Dan Kohn, executive director of Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Companies like NVIDIA, MemSQL and Mattermost are reaping real value from cloud native technologies, and we only expect this to accelerate as these technologies mature and solidify their place in the market. We remain impressed by the technical innovation and growth in the ecosystem and are happy to work with our members to support the thriving cloud native community."

These new members will join CNCF for the upcoming 2019 KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU from May 20-23 in Barcelona and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit in China from June 24-26 in Shanghai.

About the newest Silver Members:

About the newest End-User Members & Supporters:

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming the way enterprises manage critical risks with a full suite of easy-to-use solutions for SOX, controls, operational audits, compliance and workflow management.

is the leading cloud-based platform transforming the way enterprises manage critical risks with a full suite of easy-to-use solutions for SOX, controls, operational audits, compliance and workflow management. Cambia Health Solutions is a family of over 20 companies working together to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families; empowering nearly 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than 2.6 million Pacific Northwest health plan enrollees.

is a family of over 20 companies working together to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families; empowering nearly 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than 2.6 million Pacific Northwest health plan enrollees. Curve is an operating system for all your money. It aims to be to money what Spotify is to music; our friendly app lets you magically use all your bank cards through one simple, secure Curve Mastercard.

is an operating system for all your money. It aims to be to money what Spotify is to music; our friendly app lets you magically use all your bank cards through one simple, secure Curve Mastercard. DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in 3,300 cities across the United States and Canada .

is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in 3,300 cities across and . Globo.com provides internet related technological services and platforms for the Globo Group's companies

provides internet related technological services and platforms for the Globo Group's companies Granular is the leading software and data science company focused on the business of farming.

is the leading software and data science company focused on the business of farming. i3Systems provides Japan's long-running premier EMM solution CLOMO, a key enabler in the secure deployment of mobile in business.

provides long-running premier EMM solution CLOMO, a key enabler in the secure deployment of mobile in business. MUFG Union Bank and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation provides a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers, as well as an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services.

provides a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers, as well as an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. Mattermost helps make the world safer and more productive by developing and delivering secure, open source collaboration software that is trusted, flexible and offers fast time-to-value.

helps make the world safer and more productive by developing and delivering secure, open source collaboration software that is trusted, flexible and offers fast time-to-value. SimpleNexus is the leading digital mortgage solution that connects loan officers to their borrowers and Realtors® to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle.

is the leading digital mortgage solution that connects loan officers to their borrowers and Realtors® to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Testfire Labs develops enterprise productivity tools that modernize the way people work, so they can achieve more, faster.

These organizations join other end user companies including Box, Capital One, eBay, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, NCSOFT, The New York Times, Ticketmaster, Vevo, and Zalando in CNCF's End User Community. This group meets monthly and advises the CNCF Governing Board and Technical Oversight Committee on key challenges, emerging use cases and areas of opportunity and new growth for cloud native technologies.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

