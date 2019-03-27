Cloud-Native Security Innovator Alcide to Support Amazon Web Services App Mesh

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcide, a cloud-native security leader empowering DevSecOps with code-to-production security, to discover, manage and enforce security policies through microservices firewall for workloads running in Kubernetes, today announced that it is part of a select number of vendors selected to support the general availability of Amazon Web Services (AWS) App Mesh. AWS App Mesh was designed to make it easy to monitor and control microservices running on AWS.

AWS App Mesh makes it easy to run microservices by providing consistent visibility and network traffic controls for every microservice in an application. AWS App Mesh removes the need to update application code to change how monitoring data is collected or traffic is routed between microservices. AWS App Mesh configures each microservice to export monitoring data and implements consistent communications control logic across an application. This makes it easy to quickly pinpoint the exact location of errors and automatically re-route network traffic when there are failures or when code changes need to be deployed.

With Alcide, AWS App Mesh customers can benefit from additional end-to-end workload and cloud-native application observability, seamless security monitoring of AWS App Mesh workloads combined with application-centric views and the underlying app-mesh infrastructure workloads for unified security and control. Alcide also adds to existing AWS App Mesh security features by providing additional intelligent audit and compliance capabilities, including automated detection of AWS App Mesh misconfigurations and inappropriate settings. By leveraging Alcide’s Microservices Firewall, which automatically discovers, manages, and enforces security policies across multiple Kubernetes clusters powering AWS App Mesh, users can also benefit from unified in- and out-of-mesh microservice segmentation, microservices behavioral-based anomaly detection for the entire AWS App Mesh workload fleet spanning multiple clusters.

“We are thrilled to be supporting AWS App Mesh at launch,” said Gadi Naor, CTO and co-founder, Alcide. “With service mesh, becoming the go-to backbone of cloud native applications, offering resiliency and operational efficiency through observability, Alcide delivers the high-resolution security and policy controls, through its Microservice Firewall, Anomaly detection and continuous security for both in and out of the mesh workloads running on Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS). We are empowering DevSecOps, first class cloud native citizens, to stay ahead of security threats and risks continuously, early on in the application deployment pipeline.”

Alcide was a launch AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner for Amazon EKS, announced in June 2018. With Alcide, Amazon EKS customers can monitor changes and visually explore Kubernetes Network Policies, including how these are layered on top of AWS Security Groups. Alcide’s support for Amazon EKS allows security policies to be even more easily tuned and refined through application labeling or automated assignment to the relevant tier in the organization. Alcide Security Groups aims to help security teams with simple management and control of their entire AWS assets.

For additional reading:

About Alcide

Alcide is a cloud-native security leader empowering DevSecOps teams to continuously secure and protect their growing multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments. By automatically discovering, managing and enforcing security policies across deployments, Alcide’s Microservices Firewall for K8s and Istio enables unified code-to-production enforcement of security policies spanning networks and workloads. This enables the smooth operation of business apps while protecting cloud deployments from malicious attacks. More at https://www.alcide.io/

PR Contact: Meredith Wilshere meredith@scratchmm.com 617-945-0708