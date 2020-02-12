Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cloud Pathfinder Consulting :'s CEO Joins the Board of Merivis to Help Veterans Find Good Jobs as Salesforce Administrators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 03:02pm EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Pathfinder Consulting (CPC), a national consulting firm enabling clients to fully harness the capabilities of Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) software tools, announced today that CEO Jesse Grothaus has joined the board of directors of Merivis, a non-profit, volunteer-driven veterans' service organization that focuses exclusively on preparing veterans for a career in Salesforce technology, through training, mentorship and job-readiness guidance.

"Jesse's long commitment to veteran job placement, combined with CPC's success as a top Salesforce consultancy, makes him an outstanding addition to our board," said Merivis Founder, Hector Perez, Jr. "He knows first-hand the value that veterans bring to businesses and his knowledgeable insights will aid us tremendously as we expand our programs and further our efforts to help veterans start new careers in the growing Salesforce ecosystem."

"I'm excited to join Merivis' board and eager to help them in their mission to help veterans build successful and rewarding careers, which is a priority of mine," said Grothaus, who is an Army Reserve veteran and who founded CPC after serving several overseas deployments during his military career. "Merivis has already impacted the lives and careers of so many veterans and I'm confident I can help them build on this success thanks to my experience with Salesforce and knowledge of what it takes for companies to realize all the benefits of using Salesforce."

The success of Salesforce, which is used by 87 percent of the nation's Fortune 500 companies, has increased the need for qualified administrators. These well-paying jobs are ideal for veterans and the analyst firm IDC estimates that more than 3.3 millions jobs will be created to support the Salesforce ecosystem by 2022. Merivis provides extensive training, mentorship and certification programs to help veterans and their spouses qualify for these desirable positions, along with assistance in writing resumes and developing the interview skills to win them.

More information about Merivis is available at www.merivis.org.

About Cloud Pathfinder Consulting

Cloud Pathfinder Consulting (CPC) enables businesses, government agencies and other organizations to reap maximum advantages from the Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform. CPC's services include navigating front-end setup (consulting, planning, training, and migration) through back-end support, along with full data integration management, reporting, and advanced analytics, with a range of service tiers tailored to meet the needs of organizations of every size. CPC is also among the select recipients of the Salesforce Impact Fund, Salesforce Ventures' $50 million commitment to accelerate promising new companies which utilize Salesforce tools to benefit society. CPC is a veteran-owned small business founded in 2017 and based in Northern California and is a proud member of Pledge 1%, a corporate philanthropy movement dedicated to making the community a key stakeholder in every business. For more information, visit www.cloudpathfinderconsulting.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-pathfinder-consultings-ceo-joins-the-board-of-merivis-to-help-veterans-find-good-jobs-as-salesforce-administrators-301003990.html

SOURCE Cloud Pathfinder Consulting


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pTexas Realtors announces 2019 Texas real estate award winners
PR
03:10pPRGX GLOBAL : Global Source-to-Pay Leader PRGX Announces PRGXchange™ Europe Thought Leadership Conference in London
AQ
03:09pOil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
RE
03:09pNASA : TV Coverage Set for Feb. 14 Cygnus Launch to Space Station
PR
03:04pU.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing on ESOPs
PR
03:03pMobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears
RE
03:03pSTWC. HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pCanadian court orders major agriculture firms to hand over documents in antitrust probe
RE
03:02pCLOUD PATHFINDER CONSULTING : 's CEO Joins the Board of Merivis to Help Veterans Find Good Jobs as Salesforce Administrators
PR
03:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : CFO to speak at Barclays 2020 Industrial Select Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group