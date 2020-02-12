Cloud Pathfinder Consulting :'s CEO Joins the Board of Merivis to Help Veterans Find Good Jobs as Salesforce Administrators

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Pathfinder Consulting (CPC), a national consulting firm enabling clients to fully harness the capabilities of Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) software tools, announced today that CEO Jesse Grothaus has joined the board of directors of Merivis, a non-profit, volunteer-driven veterans' service organization that focuses exclusively on preparing veterans for a career in Salesforce technology, through training, mentorship and job-readiness guidance.

"Jesse's long commitment to veteran job placement, combined with CPC's success as a top Salesforce consultancy, makes him an outstanding addition to our board," said Merivis Founder, Hector Perez, Jr. "He knows first-hand the value that veterans bring to businesses and his knowledgeable insights will aid us tremendously as we expand our programs and further our efforts to help veterans start new careers in the growing Salesforce ecosystem."

"I'm excited to join Merivis' board and eager to help them in their mission to help veterans build successful and rewarding careers, which is a priority of mine," said Grothaus, who is an Army Reserve veteran and who founded CPC after serving several overseas deployments during his military career. "Merivis has already impacted the lives and careers of so many veterans and I'm confident I can help them build on this success thanks to my experience with Salesforce and knowledge of what it takes for companies to realize all the benefits of using Salesforce."

The success of Salesforce, which is used by 87 percent of the nation's Fortune 500 companies, has increased the need for qualified administrators. These well-paying jobs are ideal for veterans and the analyst firm IDC estimates that more than 3.3 millions jobs will be created to support the Salesforce ecosystem by 2022. Merivis provides extensive training, mentorship and certification programs to help veterans and their spouses qualify for these desirable positions, along with assistance in writing resumes and developing the interview skills to win them.

More information about Merivis is available at www.merivis.org.

About Cloud Pathfinder Consulting

Cloud Pathfinder Consulting (CPC) enables businesses, government agencies and other organizations to reap maximum advantages from the Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform. CPC's services include navigating front-end setup (consulting, planning, training, and migration) through back-end support, along with full data integration management, reporting, and advanced analytics, with a range of service tiers tailored to meet the needs of organizations of every size. CPC is also among the select recipients of the Salesforce Impact Fund, Salesforce Ventures' $50 million commitment to accelerate promising new companies which utilize Salesforce tools to benefit society. CPC is a veteran-owned small business founded in 2017 and based in Northern California and is a proud member of Pledge 1%, a corporate philanthropy movement dedicated to making the community a key stakeholder in every business. For more information, visit www.cloudpathfinderconsulting.com

SOURCE Cloud Pathfinder Consulting