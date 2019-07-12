Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cloud Peak Energy Pleased to Hire Former Blackjewel Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTC: CLDPQ) (“Cloud Peak Energy” or the “Company”) announced today that it has hired close to 60 former Blackjewel employees. These new hires will start at the Cordero Rojo and Antelope mines beginning Tuesday, July 16. After the unexpected Blackjewel layoffs last week, Cloud Peak Energy began working closely with Wyoming Workforce Services to recruit Blackjewel employees who were suddenly out of a job.

Amy Clemetson, SVP HR for Cloud Peak Energy said, “When we heard of the sudden layoffs at Blackjewel, we immediately contacted Wyoming Workforce Services to help us match experienced miners with the job openings we have. Given the impact of these layoffs on the Gillette community, we wanted to move as quickly as we could to get people back to work. I would like to thank my HR team and all the others involved at Cloud Peak Energy for working so hard to make this possible. I would also like to welcome our new employees and their families to Cloud Peak Energy.”

Cloud Peak Energy still has open positions for experienced miners and will continue recruiting to ensure it can continue to meet customers’ orders this year and into the future. Candidates interested in applying for open positions at Cloud Peak should apply online at www.cloudpeakenergy.com.

About Cloud Peak Energy®

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTC:CLDPQ) is headquartered in Wyoming and is the only pure-play Powder River Basin coal company. As one of the safest coal producers in the nation, Cloud Peak Energy mines low sulfur, subbituminous coal and provides logistics supply services. The Company owns and operates three surface coal mines in the PRB, the lowest cost major coal producing region in the nation. The Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines are located in Wyoming and the Spring Creek Mine is located in Montana. In 2018, Cloud Peak Energy sold approximately 50 million tons from its three mines to customers located throughout the U.S. and around the world. Cloud Peak Energy also owns rights to substantial undeveloped coal and complementary surface assets in the Northern PRB, further building the Company’s long-term position to serve Asian export and domestic customers. With approximately 1,300 total employees, the Company is widely recognized for its exemplary performance in its safety and environmental programs. Cloud Peak Energy is a sustainable fuel supplier for approximately two percent of the nation’s electricity.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pSPRINT : is on alert and preparing for Tropical Storm Barry
PU
07:30pCRIUS ENERGY TRUST : Confirms Closing of Vistra Transaction and Payment of Declared Distribution Expected on July 15, 2019
AQ
07:30pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Hecla Mining Company Investors of Important July 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – HL
GL
07:23pGOLDEN VALLEY BANK : Reports Strong Growth and Earnings
BU
07:18pEAST ASIA MINERALS : Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
AQ
07:15pMARATHON OIL : Sei Young Kim shoots 64 to take Marathon Classic lead
AQ
07:15pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : LIGHT's Restricted Offering
PU
07:10pENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana
PU
07:06pNOTICE OF INVESTOR CALL to the Holders of Northwest Acquisitions ULC Dominion Finco, Inc. 7.125% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 CUSIP No. 66727WAA0/C6700PAA9
BU
07:05pMangazeya Mining Ltd. Announces a US$700,000 Unsecured Loan
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, cancelling year's largest IPO
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
4UR-ENERGY INC. : UR ENERGY : July 12, 2019 There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the Uranium Se..
5NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Release Date for Seco..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About