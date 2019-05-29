Cloud-based Platforms to Drive Factory Simulation Software to 172,000 Users by 2030

The market for factory simulation software products will grow at a
compound annual growth rate of 11% to reach US$4.1 billion for over
172,000 users in 2030. According to ABI Research, global tech
market advisory firm, these sales include software that uses computer
modeling to analyze how production might work in any given factory or
situation and implement virtual commissioning to test proposed changes
and upgrades before they are put into effect.
“Today, many manufacturing enterprises have started to use simulation
software, but most have not yet realized the added benefits of using
simulation software as part of a larger smart manufacturing platform or
to virtually test other new technologies,” said Nick Finill, Principal
Analyst at ABI Research. “Cloud-based platforms can provide a similar
interface for simulations from the different points of view of process
engineers, operations support managers, plant engineers, and control
engineers. Companies can assign user roles so that engineers only see
and modify the details and information that they need for their job or
level of expertise, and engineers in different locations can work on
different parts of the same model. This increases data security, speeds
up the simulation process, and makes the product easier to use.”
Vendors that provide or partner with larger smart manufacturing
platforms control the largest chunks of the market share. In discrete
industries, this means Dassault Systèmes with its 3DEXPERIENCE
platform, Siemens with its Digital Industries portfolio and Rockwell
Automation with Arena and its partnership with PTC control most of the
market. In process industries, AVEVA, AspenTech, and Siemens control
most of the market.
The automotive industry represents the largest opportunity globally,
with US$1.8 billion in factory simulation software revenues forecasted
for 2030. In fact, automotive represents the largest opportunity in
every country except for South Korea, where electronics manufacturing
has a slight edge.
“Automotive manufacturing leads the way for many transformative
technologies and therefore has a higher demand to simulate those
technologies. It also has an edge on most industries in sheer size and
organizational transformation, with more holistic solution deployments
due to cross-functional technology transformation teams. Vendors of
factory simulation software and larger platforms specifically target
these teams for growth opportunities,” concludes Finill.
These findings are from ABI Research’s Industrial
Virtualization, Visualization, and Simulation Market Tracker market
data report. This report is part of the company’s Industrial
Solution, which will help manufacturers digitize operations to
create better quality products at lower costs. Market
Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis,
and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed
insight where opportunities lie.
