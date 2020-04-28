Log in
CloudBees Commissions State of Software Delivery Management Survey

04/28/2020 | 09:09am EDT

ASG Research commissioned to investigate the impact that enterprise software delivery efficiency is having on the business

CloudBees, Inc., the enterprise software delivery company, today announced that it has commissioned a survey with Accelerated Strategies Group, the analyst company whose mission is to democratize access to industry expert knowledge. The survey, authored by Principal Analyst Sanjeev Sharma, will explore the current state of maturity of Software Delivery Management (SDM) in the enterprise.

The ability to effectively deliver software is vital to disruptive and digital transformation business strategies. However, many organizations today are facing significant challenges in managing multiple interdependent supply chains to deliver software. Overcoming these challenges is important to achieving business agility. With agility, businesses are able to pivot and adapt quickly to changing conditions – an important trait in the current chaotic business environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This research will examine the current state of SDM across enterprises and will focus on their ability to achieve impactful business results by efficiently delivering software. The results will enable organizations to benefit from the research, in effect using them as a benchmark to compare with their own current software delivery results.

“We know that software delivery is a vital aspect of business today and one that continues to grow in importance. The data gathered in this survey will help us study business impact through effective software delivery management,” said Mitch Ashley, CEO of Accelerated Strategies Group. “We will examine aspects of culture, metrics and technology that influence software delivery. The research will also capture the root causes of the challenges organizations are facing – and our goal is to have the results ultimately help to inform improved business processes for organizations.”

“To become truly software-first, organizations need to eliminate silos, unify information across tools and embrace full visibility into the software delivery process,” said Andre Pino, vice-president of marketing, CloudBees. “We hope that this research will provide a deeper understanding of the impact that Software Delivery Management has, and will continue to have, on business success. The ability to assess the current state of end-to-end delivery pipelines, efficiency and collaboration empowers us to be better positioned in supporting the needs of organizations and their customers.”

Take the survey between now and May 29th, 2020.

Additional Resources:

About Accelerated Strategies Group

Disruption is occurring across every aspect of IT. Open source, cloud services, DevOps and cloud-native software architectures are democratizing IT and radically transforming how business is done in every industry and in organizations large and small. The old ways of creating software and “doing IT” are being replaced with agile, flexible, faster and cheaper methods, benefitting vendors and users alike.

Accelerated Strategies Group is out to democratize access of industry expertise and knowledge. Our experts don’t just regurgitate what others tell us; we use our expertise and experience to offer insightful, intelligent, useful information in a variety of formats relevant to the IT community: digital events, videos, reports, assessments, workshops and implementation projects with tech vendors, IT organizations and business leaders. And, similar to the open core model of open source companies, we widely and openly share our work products, often for free. Follow Accelerated Strategies Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CloudBees

CloudBees, the enterprise software delivery company, provides the industry’s leading DevOps technology platform. CloudBees enables developers to focus on what they do best: Build stuff that matters, while providing peace of mind to management with powerful risk mitigation, compliance and governance tools. Used by 50% of the Fortune 100, CloudBees is helping thousands of companies harness the power of continuous everything and gets them on the fastest path from great idea, to great software, to amazing customer experiences, to being a business that changes lives.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
