CloudBees DevOps Suite Now Available via Carahsoft NASA SEWP Schedule

RESTON, Va., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider™, today announced that it has partnered with CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, to make the company’s automated software delivery systems available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) Contract. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a distributor of CloudBees products to the public sector.



Through the new partnership, Carahsoft will make CloudBees Core, an enterprise-level end-to-end continuous software delivery system, available to its government customers and reseller partners. Based on Jenkins, the leading open source automation server, CloudBees Core offers continuous integration and continuous delivery to support development across all phases of the software delivery process.

In addition to CloudBees Core, CloudBees also provides: CloudBees DevOptics, a tool to provide visibility and actionable insights to measure, manage and optimize software delivery; CloudBees CodeShip, a continuous integration and continuous delivery solution that provides CD as a Service, enabling users to ship apps quickly and securely; and formal technical support for Jenkins.

“By partnering with CloudBees we are now able to bring enterprise Jenkins and DevOps solutions to our public sector customers and reseller partners. CloudBees complements our existing open source partnerships and enables us to now provide a complete open source DevOps solution,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft.

“We are pleased to have Carahsoft as a valued partner. Our partnership with Carahsoft makes our software more accessible to government agencies,” said Aaron Morrison, director of worldwide channel sales, CloudBees. “The opportunity in front of us is significant, with the exploding demand in the public sector for DevOps solutions and services. We look forward to working with the Carahsoft team to drive successful DevOps transformations for our mutual government customers.”

CloudBees services and solutions are available immediately via Carahsoft’s SEWP V Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, register for an upcoming webcast “Orchestrating DevSecOps for Government,” being held at 2 pm, Tuesday, August 28; or contact the CloudBees team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8570 or at cloudbees@carahsoft.com.

