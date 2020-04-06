Log in
CloudBees Named Google Cloud 2019 Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development

04/06/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

CloudBees, Inc. today announced that it has received the 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development.

CloudBees was recognized for its achievements in software development in the Google Cloud ecosystem. Joint customers are able to optimize software delivery processes through CloudBees’ continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) offerings, including the first end-to-end continuous Software Delivery Management (SDM) system and the first cloud native CD as a Service solution, powered by Jenkins X.

SDM is an emerging category of software for IT that defines software delivery as a core business process. CloudBees has outlined its vision for the category, introducing a set of capabilities for its SDM platform that connect artifacts, data and events across an organization’s DevOps toolchain into a unified system of record. CloudBees SDM platform was built from the ground up on Google Cloud.

CloudBees CI/CD powered by Jenkins X extends the value for enterprises by providing a SaaS environment for Jenkins X on Google Cloud. Using the solution, developers gain a full cloud native experience for the build-test-deploy lifecycle without having to spend time managing a cloud implementation and the complexities of Kubernetes. CloudBees CI/CD powered by Jenkins X, is built with robust integrations into Google Cloud’s Platform infrastructure.

“We’re proud to be named Google Cloud’s 2019 Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development,” said Francois Dechery, chief strategy officer, CloudBees. “This award recognizes our outstanding success in 2019, using a winning combination of Google Cloud technologies in multiple technology segments to deliver innovative software development solutions and customer satisfaction.”

“We’re delighted to recognize CloudBees’ work in application and software development on Google Cloud,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice-president, global ecosystem at Google Cloud. “CloudBees’ capabilities in software delivery management, built on Google Cloud, can help enterprise IT streamline the development and delivery of new applications across an organization. We look forward to a continued partnership to help customers succeed.”

CloudBees Core and CloudBees Accelerator are all available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

About CloudBees

CloudBees, the enterprise software delivery company, provides the industry’s leading DevOps technology platform. CloudBees enables developers to focus on what they do best: Build stuff that matters, while providing peace of mind to management with powerful risk mitigation, compliance and governance tools. Used by 50% of the Fortune 100, CloudBees is helping thousands of companies harness the power of continuous everything and gets them on the fastest path from great idea, to great software, to amazing customer experiences, to being a business that changes lives.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.