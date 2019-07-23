Log in
CloudBerry Lab Becomes MSP360

07/23/2019 | 11:45am EDT

The #1 MSP Backup Embraces a New Name & Leadership

CloudBerry Lab, the #1 MSP backup, today announced a full rebrand to MSP360. This new identity better communicates the company’s vision of becoming the premier platform for MSPs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005754/en/

Brian Helwig, CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Helwig, CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the #1 backup solution for managed service providers, MSP360 provides exceptional products and support to more than 8,000+ MSPs worldwide. By leveraging the flexibility of public cloud services, MSP360 integrates with AWS, Azure, Wasabi, BackBlaze B2 and other services to help clients reduce operating costs and increase profitability.

MSP360 is focused on innovative ways to help MSPs increase revenue and accelerate growth. The next phase of their strategy begins with new leadership.

Under New Leadership

To head the company’s evolution, MSP360 has appointed former Veeam executive Brian Helwig as the new CEO.

“We are 100% focused on the success of MSPs,” said Helwig. “We will continue to offer solutions that meet the needs—and exceed the expectations—of our managed service providers worldwide, maintaining our growth by expanding our solutions to allow new and growing MSPs to establish a foothold in the market.”

Helwig brings more than 20 years of startup and channel experience, with a proven track record of achieving extraordinary business growth. As CFO and COO of Netwrix Corporation, Helwig was instrumental in growing the business from $7 million to almost $50 million in six years. Prior to Netwrix and Veeam, Helwig held executive leadership positions at Sterling Commerce and XO Communications.

“I am so pleased to be joining MSP360 at such a critical time in the channel. I am focused on driving the development of innovative solutions that help MSPs better leverage technology to power growth,” said Helwig.

Under Helwig, MSP360 will expand from their leadership position in multi-cloud backup and recovery to create new and innovative solutions designed to ensure the long-term success and profitability of their MSP partners.

About MSP360

MSP360 partners with thousands of MSPs to provide powerful, easy-to-use backup and disaster recovery capabilities, including file and image-based backups and recovery to virtual machines in the cloud. Our #1 MSP backup integrates with public cloud services including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. MSP360 is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Technology Partner and has achieved Storage Competency Partner status in the AWS Partner Network.

Don’t miss your opportunity to build revenue for your backup and recovery business. Get started at www.msp360.com.


© Business Wire 2019
