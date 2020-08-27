CloudBreak Discovery Corp. Options Silver Switchback Property to Norseman Capital Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - CloudBreak Discovery Corp. ("CloudBreak" or the "Company") is pleased to an announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Norseman Capital Ltd. ("Norseman") under which Norseman may acquire a 100% interest in certain of CloudBreak's mining claims located in the Province of British Columbia (the "Silver Switchback Property"). The entering into of the Option Agreement is subject to receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") by Norseman.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, in order to fully exercise the option (the "Option"), Norseman shall: (i) pay to CloudBreak an aggregate of $30,000 and 750,000 common shares in the capital of Norseman ("Common Shares") in installments; (ii) pay to 1975647 Alberta Ltd. ("197 Alberta") an aggregate of $60,000 and 1,850,000 Common Shares in installments; and (iii) make aggregate exploration expenditures of $475,000 on the Silver Switchback Property over three years.

The first installment is composed of: (i) $30,000, $10,000 of which is payable to CloudBreak on the effective date (the "Effective Date") of the Option Agreement and the remaining $20,000 of which is payable within five business days of approval of the Exchange ("Exchange Approval"); (ii) 370,000 Common Shares payable to CloudBreak within five business days of Exchange Approval; and (iii) 250,000 Common Shares payable to 197 Alberta within five business days of Exchange Approval. The second installment is composed of 380,000 Common shares and is payable to CloudBreak on the first anniversary of the Effective Date. The third installment is composed of $20,000 and 600,000 Common Shares payable to 197 Alberta on the second anniversary of the Effective Date. The final installment is composed of $40,000 and 1,000,000 Common Shares payable to 197 Alberta on the third anniversary of the Effective Date.

In addition, pursuant to the Option Agreement, Norseman shall grant to CloudBreak a 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty. Norseman shall have the right to acquire one-half of the NSR from CloudBreak at a price of $500,000.

