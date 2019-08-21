Log in
CloudGenix to Deliver High-Performance Global Access to Microsoft Azure Cloud

08/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix, a category leader in enterprise SD-WAN, today announced its Autonomous SD-WANTM and CloudBlades® platform are integrated with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN, providing customers high-performance access to Azure cloud services from remote offices world-wide.

While enterprises of all sizes are rapidly adopting the cloud to gain agility, scale and performance, poor access to cloud applications from the remote office can derail cloud migration projects. Inconsistent user experience, unreliable connectivity and poor performance can result in frustration with IT.

Blog post: Today we announce the delivery of high-performance global access to Microsoft Azure Cloud

To address these challenges, CloudGenix has worked with Microsoft on a solution for high performance delivery of Azure to remote offices world-wide. Azure Virtual WAN provides a high-speed global network with minimal latencies. The CloudGenix CloudBlades platform enables the secure delivery of best-of-breed branch infrastructure from the cloud. Azure with CloudGenix optimizes branch to Azure connectivity by securely and seamlessly integrating your enterprise WAN with Azure Virtual WAN.

“We have remote offices across the US and Europe with most having two to three different Internet connections for redundancy and diversity,” said James Gunnarson, IT infrastructure manager at ProAmpac, a leading global packaging company. “Setting up private connectivity to the cloud from each of these locations would have been extremely time consuming and a management nightmare. Microsoft Azure with CloudGenix provides seamless, high-speed connectivity to Azure for all our remote offices globally. This solution has made deploying Azure applications to the remote office a breeze – happy user experience is critical for successful IT projects. As we expand with new Azure regions and remote offices, IT has little to no ongoing administrative burdens.”

Solution Details
Azure Virtual WAN provides a global network with minimal latencies. Azure has announced 54 regions across the globe which serve as hubs or entry points into the high-speed Azure network backbone. The CloudGenix CloudBlades platform connects each remote office to the closest Azure region using secure tunnels. These secure tunnels can be established over any WAN type, including low cost broadband connections. CloudBlades then programs Azure to integrate enterprise WAN and the Azure network, eliminating complex VPN setup or routing protocol management. CloudGenix prioritizes business applications on Azure by analyzing all available paths and using the highest performing path in real-time.

As an organization migrates new applications to Azure, uses new Azure regions or opens new remote offices, the enterprise WAN and Azure are synchronized. CloudBlades eliminates the need for complex error prone operations.

“Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN with CloudGenix brings the benefits of the cloud to remote offices world-wide in an automated manner. For the success of cloud projects, it is crucial that remote office users have a great experience accessing cloud applications,” said Ross Ortega, Partner PM, Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. “CloudGenix’s Autonomous SD-WAN and the CloudBlades platform maximize the value of moving to Azure.”

With CloudGenix, you can extend the benefits of Azure Virtual WAN for branch-to-branch collaboration too. Remote offices connected to Azure hubs using CloudBlades can benefit from Microsoft’s high-speed global network backbone to communicate with each other. This approach ensures consistent user experiences across the enterprise.

A demonstration webinar of the Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN and CloudGenix collaboration will be on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Please register here.

Connect with CloudGenix
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
CloudGenix Blog

About CloudGenix
CloudGenix makes the cloud-delivered branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the Cloud-Blades® platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

Press inquiries:
Jin Woo
280blue, Inc.
jin@280blue.com
(510) 691-8862

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
