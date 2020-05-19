Log in
CloudInstitute.io : Forms an Advisory Council with Industry's Influential Cloud Computing Executives

05/19/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickStart – the award-winning IT workforce readiness and career enhancement platform – launched CloudInstitute.io in September, 2019 to assist individuals and organizations accelerate Cloud transformation, achieve deployment goals and maximize cloud ROI. Today, CloudInstitute.io takes another step to strengthen the cloud computing environment by taking in some of industry's highly recognized cloud professionals on its advisory team.

The newly inducted advisory members bring with them decades of experience in the field and proven methodologies around cloud implementation and transformation. This will serve to provide strategic guidance in further enriching the platform and its ability to offer learners the next level of learning experience.

The CloudInstitute.io Advisory Council members are:

Joseph Holbrook: Consulting Blockchain Architect, Certified Brocade Distinguished Architect
Joseph has been in the computer field since 1993 when he was exposed to several HPUX systems on board a U.S. Navy flagship. He has migrated from UNIX world to Storage Area Networking (SAN) and Enterprise Virtualization and Cloud Architecture. He worked for numerous companies like HDS, 3PAR, Brocade, HP, EMC, Northrup Grumman, ViON, Ibasis.net, Chematch.com, SAIC and Siemens Nixdorf. Apart from being a coveted cloud professional, he is also a writer, speaker, educator and engineer.

Seth Floyd: Lead DevOps Engineer at Terbium Labs
Seth has been in the field of IT since 1999. He has mainly worked in the Marketing, ISP, and Security industries — originally working as a Jr Oracle DBA before moving into Configuration Management. From there, Seth's career evolved into DevOps and has recently, in the last few years, started to focus more on DevOps Security. Some of his trigger words are Automation, Cloud, Terraform, Gitlab, and CI/CD. In his off-time Seth is a husband, dad, and Level 2 Olympic weightlifting coach and runs his own USAW recognized club.

Naveed Khan: Cloud Services Country Manager at Sahara Net
Naveed has been involved in hard core sales in the IT industry for over a decade. He solves business problems by improving processes to enhance operational efficiency, governance, reliability, reduced turnaround time, reduce cost, improve quality and develop measurable dynamic KPIs to sustain increasing performances and profits. Khan works with the C level to align the existing company performance with their vision and mission.

"Everyone at CloudInsitute.io is working hard and working smart to continue offering the best cloud certifications training, and these veterans in cloud computing will provide us strategic guidance in expanding our offerings. Their visionary sense and decades long experience, paired with our AI based, cognitive learning platform CLIPP, will identify and serve the current needs in the cloud learning and professional training environment," says Ed Sattar, CEO of QuickStart.

About CloudInstitute.io

CloudInstitute.io takes pride in being industry's first cloud workforce readiness and career development platform. It provides cloud certification training with a personalized learning experience using artificial intelligence, adaptive learning and multi-modal delivery of learning content to help achieve certifications and IT business goals.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudinstituteio-forms-an-advisory-council-with-industrys-influential-cloud-computing-executives-301062174.html

SOURCE CloudInstitute.io


© PRNewswire 2020
