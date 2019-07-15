CloudJumper Announces General Availability of Cloud Workspace® Management Suite V5.3 at Microsoft Inspire 2019 with WVD Public Preview Support

GARNER, N.C., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at Microsoft Inspire 2019, CloudJumper announced general availability of Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) version 5.3 that includes support for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) public preview and support for Azure Government. The new software will be demonstrated publicly for the first time in booth #1806 at Microsoft Inspire 2019, which takes place July 14-18 in Las Vegas. CWMS V5.3 supports automated deployments of WVD while simplifying day-to-day administration that reduces time-to-value for WVD solution providers and drives consumption of Azure services for enhanced operational efficiency.



Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop is a comprehensive desktop and app virtualization service hosted on Azure cloud infrastructure. It is the only virtual desktop solution built for Windows 10 that optimizes Office 365 ProPlus. Windows Virtual Desktop is currently in public preview with general availability anticipated for later in the year. The solution promises simplified management, support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS), and multi-session Windows 10 deployment. WVD also allows administrators to virtualize and install legacy and new applications in Azure so that users have access to every system a non-virtual desktop would provide. Windows 7 virtual desktops will be supported by way of free Extended Security Updates.

CWMS V5.3 by CloudJumper integrates with WVD APIs to orchestrate speedy implementation by managed service providers and enterprise customers. The virtual desktops are deployed within Azure cloud infrastructure and used for compute, storage, diagnostics, advanced networking and connection brokering to run workloads at scale, while reducing desktop management, infrastructure and support costs. In addition to WVD, CWMS V5.3 will continue to support IaaS-based RDS currently available for production deployments in Azure, including Azure Government, other public clouds and hybrid/on-premises deployments.

“The cost and time savings, security and employee efficiency that CloudJumper and Windows Virtual Desktop bring is an invitation to IT professionals to modernize IT and the business acceleration it powers,” said Scott Manchester, group program manager for Microsoft. “The freedom to remotely access data on demand is streamlined by Cloud Workspace®, giving remote workers the responsiveness and flexibility they need to be more productive and successful.”

CloudJumper delivers all of the elements required to quickly orchestrate Windows Virtual Desktop on Microsoft Azure or classic RDS deployments for your private cloud. CWMS version 5.3 covers a multitude of use cases, improving the mobility and productivity of business computing environments. Intelligent auto-scaling uniquely provides on-demand expansion or contraction of virtual desktops, ensuring proper virtual desktop and workspace provisioning. With WVD and CloudJumper, administrators eliminate complexity while driving greater value for the enterprise.

Cloud Workspace® eliminates the need to host components outside of Azure’s compute environment and simplifies user access by passing Azure Active Directory Domain Services credentials throughout the platform, using single sign-on to access applications based on user-defined policies for a better overall experience. Administrators have the ability to manage the entire technology stack, including server resources as the organization requires. For MSPs and ISVs, CloudJumper also integrates billing within the interface to streamline client management and administration.

“CWMS V5.3 intelligence allows for the provisioning of WVD in minutes,” said Max Pruger, chief revenue officer for CloudJumper. “For customers globally, the Azure-powered solution offers the best of Windows 10 virtual desktops from the user’s device of choice, reducing management and operational costs.”

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. In 2018, Microsoft introduced Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) and recognized CloudJumper as one of only two “leading platform partners.” For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.



