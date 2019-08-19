CloudJumper Named Company of the Year in 2019 IT World Awards®

GARNER, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper , a Microsoft named leading partner 1 for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), today announced it has won gold and bronze awards in the 2019 IT World Company of the Year Awards, adding to recent recognition by CRN and following a number of new partnerships with NVIDIA, IGEL, ThinPrint and CNE Direct. The judges review of participating vendors in the awards program gave CloudJumper top ranking for its innovative Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) V5.3 in the category of Cloud/SaaS Information Technology.



CWMS delivers all of the elements required to quickly orchestrate Windows Virtual Desktop on Microsoft Azure or classic RDS deployments for an organization’s private cloud. CWMS version 5.3 covers a multitude of use cases, improving the mobility and productivity of business computing environments. Intelligent auto-scaling uniquely provides on-demand expansion or contraction of virtual desktops, ensuring proper virtual desktop and workspace provisioning. With WVD and CloudJumper, administrators eliminate complexity while driving greater value for the enterprise.

The coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, and customer satisfaction, in every area of information technology. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

“We are very pleased with the IT World Awards recognition of CWMS V5.3 as the platform allows for the expeditious provisioning of WVD as well as simple, efficient management,” said JD Helms, President, CloudJumper. “This is complemented by the ability to remotely access applications and data on demand with the responsiveness that employees require to be more productive.”

For additional information on Cloud Workspace® Management Suite V5.3 and Windows Virtual Desktop, please visit: https://cloudjumper.com/contact/ .

Tweet This: @CloudJumperWaaS Named Company of the Year in 2019 IT World Awards - http://bit.ly/1Ufno9F

Resources:

About NPG’s IT World Awards

As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2019-it-world-awards/

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, Google Compute, AWS and most private clouds. In 2018, Microsoft introduced Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) and recognized CloudJumper as one of only two “leading platform partners.” For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

1Microsoft Blog, Microsoft 365 adds modern desktop on Azure, September 28, 2018

CloudJumper Media Contact: Joe Austin The Ventana Group (818) 332-6166 jaustin@theventanagroup.com