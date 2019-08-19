Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CloudJumper Named Company of the Year in 2019 IT World Awards®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 10:59am EDT

GARNER, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper, a Microsoft named leading partner1 for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), today announced it has won gold and bronze awards in the 2019 IT World Company of the Year Awards, adding to recent recognition by CRN and following a number of new partnerships with NVIDIA, IGEL, ThinPrint and CNE Direct. The judges review of participating vendors in the awards program gave CloudJumper top ranking for its innovative Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) V5.3 in the category of Cloud/SaaS Information Technology.

CWMS delivers all of the elements required to quickly orchestrate Windows Virtual Desktop on Microsoft Azure or classic RDS deployments for an organization’s private cloud. CWMS version 5.3 covers a multitude of use cases, improving the mobility and productivity of business computing environments. Intelligent auto-scaling uniquely provides on-demand expansion or contraction of virtual desktops, ensuring proper virtual desktop and workspace provisioning. With WVD and CloudJumper, administrators eliminate complexity while driving greater value for the enterprise.

The coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, and customer satisfaction, in every area of information technology. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

“We are very pleased with the IT World Awards recognition of CWMS V5.3 as the platform allows for the expeditious provisioning of WVD as well as simple, efficient management,” said JD Helms, President, CloudJumper. “This is complemented by the ability to remotely access applications and data on demand with the responsiveness that employees require to be more productive.”

For additional information on Cloud Workspace® Management Suite V5.3 and Windows Virtual Desktop, please visit: https://cloudjumper.com/contact/.

Tweet This: @CloudJumperWaaS Named Company of the Year in 2019 IT World Awards - http://bit.ly/1Ufno9F

Resources:

About NPG’s IT World Awards
As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2019-it-world-awards/

About CloudJumper
CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, Google Compute, AWS and most private clouds. In 2018, Microsoft introduced Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) and recognized CloudJumper as one of only two “leading platform partners.” For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

1Microsoft Blog, Microsoft 365 adds modern desktop on Azure, September 28, 2018

CloudJumper Media Contact:
Joe Austin
The Ventana Group
(818) 332-6166
jaustin@theventanagroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aBIOTECH GROWTH TR : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11:33aSimplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Results of Vote to Amend Public Warrant Agreement
GL
11:33aUNIPOWER Announces New Executive Vice President of Sales, Frank DeLattre
BU
11:32aLINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Update
PU
11:32aPHSC : Annual Report and Accounts 2018-19
PU
11:32aEVOLVA : announces major restructuring for next phase of its development
PU
11:32aCK ASSET : 19 Aug 2019 MAJOR TRANSACTION - PROPOSED RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION BY BIDCO OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF GREENE KING PLC WHICH IS LISTED ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
PU
11:32aGREENE KING : Recommended Cash Offer for Greene King plc
PU
11:32aKRAFT HEINZ : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
11:32aPERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRUST : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Cash management goes digital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group