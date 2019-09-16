Log in
CloudJumper Names Frank Picarello Chief Operating Officer

09/16/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

GARNER, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced the appointment of Frank Picarello as Chief Operating Officer for the company. Picarello brings a strong record of IT operations excellence to CloudJumper and will be focused on MSP solution delivery, organizational development, quality control and overall operational strategy.

“Frank is an impressive executive with a proven leadership record in the managed services industry,” said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. “His experience in leading and managing high-growth organizations will enhance our leadership team as we continue our upward growth in North America and beyond.”

Before joining CloudJumper, Picarello was SVP of managed services for TeamLogic IT, a national provider of technology solutions that businesses rely on for best-in-class managed IT services. Prior to that role, he held the post of Chief Operating Officer for TeamLogic IT for nearly seven years where he was responsible for the overall strategy, operations, and business management of the company’s managed services business. Prior to that role, Picarello was COO at CMIT Solutions, Inc., a provider of information technology services based in Austin, TX. He has also held executive positions with Cadence Management Advisors, All Covered, Nortel Networks, MicroAge, and IBM.

At CloudJumper, Picarello will support the delivery of CloudJumper’s award-winning Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS), a powerful technology platform for managing all layers of RDS, WaaS, and VDI deployment by the company’s managed services partner ecosystem. CWMS was designed to easily provision and manage cloud workspace solutions using existing infrastructure, hypervisors and other technology investments. The platform aggregates all layers of the cloud workspace stack, whether Azure, Google, AWS or private cloud, and delivers a centralized location to oversee, manage and control every aspect of Cloud Workspace® deployments. 

“Helping to make it easier for businesses to move to the cloud and benefit from it is paramount for CloudJumper. Quality support and customer service add to the experience and confidence in choosing our comprehensive solution suite,” said Picarello. “I look forward to working with CloudJumper to help accelerate market adoption of the company’s industry-leading platform.”

To learn more about CloudJumper and the company’s Workspace as a Service platform for MSPs, please contact the company at 844.645.6789 or visit www.CloudJumper.com.

Tweet This: .@CloudJumperWaaS Names Frank Picarello Chief Operating Officer as Demand for Cloud-Based Desktops, Applications and Workspaces Accelerate Globally - https://bit.ly/2tB7Zca - #WaaS #cloud

Resources:
Contact CloudJumper today to schedule a product demonstration at: http://cloudjumper.com/contact/
Follow CloudJumper on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/CloudJumperWaaS
Visit CloudJumper at: http://www.cloudjumper.com

About CloudJumper
CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

CloudJumper Agency Contact:
Joe Austin
The Ventana Group
512-531-9119
jaustin@theventanagroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
