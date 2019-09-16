CloudJumper Names Frank Picarello Chief Operating Officer

GARNER, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced the appointment of Frank Picarello as Chief Operating Officer for the company. Picarello brings a strong record of IT operations excellence to CloudJumper and will be focused on MSP solution delivery, organizational development, quality control and overall operational strategy.



“Frank is an impressive executive with a proven leadership record in the managed services industry,” said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. “His experience in leading and managing high-growth organizations will enhance our leadership team as we continue our upward growth in North America and beyond.”

Before joining CloudJumper, Picarello was SVP of managed services for TeamLogic IT, a national provider of technology solutions that businesses rely on for best-in-class managed IT services. Prior to that role, he held the post of Chief Operating Officer for TeamLogic IT for nearly seven years where he was responsible for the overall strategy, operations, and business management of the company’s managed services business. Prior to that role, Picarello was COO at CMIT Solutions, Inc., a provider of information technology services based in Austin, TX. He has also held executive positions with Cadence Management Advisors, All Covered, Nortel Networks, MicroAge, and IBM.

At CloudJumper, Picarello will support the delivery of CloudJumper’s award-winning Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) , a powerful technology platform for managing all layers of RDS, WaaS, and VDI deployment by the company’s managed services partner ecosystem. CWMS was designed to easily provision and manage cloud workspace solutions using existing infrastructure, hypervisors and other technology investments. The platform aggregates all layers of the cloud workspace stack, whether Azure, Google, AWS or private cloud, and delivers a centralized location to oversee, manage and control every aspect of Cloud Workspace® deployments.

“Helping to make it easier for businesses to move to the cloud and benefit from it is paramount for CloudJumper. Quality support and customer service add to the experience and confidence in choosing our comprehensive solution suite,” said Picarello. “I look forward to working with CloudJumper to help accelerate market adoption of the company’s industry-leading platform.”

