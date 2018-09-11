Log in
CloudMinds Technology Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

09/11/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

Leading Analyst Firm Selects Innovative Companies in Conversational AI in APAC

CloudMinds Technology, a pioneer, developer and operator of cloud robotic solutions, today announced that it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" based on the August 16, 2018 report titled “Cool Vendors in Conversational AI in APAC” by CK Lu, Adrian Lee, Tracy Tsai, Angie Wang and Melody Chien at Gartner, Inc.

Enterprises are planning for conversational technologies to enhance experiences for employees and customers. The report identifies how “IT leaders planning for conversational AI can harness the potential of vendors in the Asia/Pacific region to meet the very diversified and localized ecosystems.” Gartner points out “In this year’s Cool Vendors, Gartner has chosen companies that deliver beyond just a FAQ-based chatbot. These vendors stand out not only because of their deep understanding of local languages and vertical knowledge, but also their innovative business models that create concrete value from employee and customer engagements.”

“It is an honor to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor in conversational AI in 2018,” said Melissa He, Vice President of Products and Marketing at CloudMinds Technology. APAC is a fast-paced market in adopting artificial intelligence. Many of our customers are already using Conversational AI agents as their customer service front end, especially in retail, banking and hospitality verticals. However, real business value is created when the conversational AI services move beyond call center and web applications into real world retail stores, integrating with backend business systems to handle complex transactions as opposed to serving answers from a knowledge base. We consider conversational AI a key component of our technology suite that spans cloud AI, secure networks and cloud robotics. The information in the report is of great value to all IT leaders looking to engage employees and vendors via conversational AI technology.”

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudMinds Technology

CloudMinds Technology is a pioneer, developer and operator of cloud robotic solutions. The Company Makes Robots Smarter™ by providing the enabling secure network and cloud fabric coupled with a real-time, multi-modal human-in-the-loop cloud platform to connect robots to Cloud AI. CloudMinds is backed by SoftBank, Foxconn, Keytone and Walden International. CloudMinds closed Series A + funding of 147M USD, and has operations in Santa Clara, California, Beijing, China and Tokyo, Japan. http://www.cloudminds.com


© Business Wire 2018
