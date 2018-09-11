CloudMinds Technology Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

Leading Analyst Firm Selects Innovative Companies in Conversational AI in APAC

CloudMinds Technology, a pioneer, developer and operator of cloud robotic solutions, today announced that it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" based on the August 16, 2018 report titled “Cool Vendors in Conversational AI in APAC” by CK Lu, Adrian Lee, Tracy Tsai, Angie Wang and Melody Chien at Gartner, Inc.

Enterprises are planning for conversational technologies to enhance experiences for employees and customers. The report identifies how “IT leaders planning for conversational AI can harness the potential of vendors in the Asia/Pacific region to meet the very diversified and localized ecosystems.” Gartner points out “In this year’s Cool Vendors, Gartner has chosen companies that deliver beyond just a FAQ-based chatbot. These vendors stand out not only because of their deep understanding of local languages and vertical knowledge, but also their innovative business models that create concrete value from employee and customer engagements.”

“It is an honor to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor in conversational AI in 2018,” said Melissa He, Vice President of Products and Marketing at CloudMinds Technology. APAC is a fast-paced market in adopting artificial intelligence. Many of our customers are already using Conversational AI agents as their customer service front end, especially in retail, banking and hospitality verticals. However, real business value is created when the conversational AI services move beyond call center and web applications into real world retail stores, integrating with backend business systems to handle complex transactions as opposed to serving answers from a knowledge base. We consider conversational AI a key component of our technology suite that spans cloud AI, secure networks and cloud robotics. The information in the report is of great value to all IT leaders looking to engage employees and vendors via conversational AI technology.”

