CloudMinds Technology Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

Leading Analyst Firm Selects Innovative Companies in Conversational AI
in APAC
CloudMinds Technology, a pioneer, developer and operator of cloud
robotic solutions, today announced that it has been included in the list
of "Cool Vendors" based on the August 16, 2018 report titled “Cool
Vendors in Conversational AI in APAC” by CK Lu, Adrian Lee, Tracy Tsai,
Angie Wang and Melody Chien at Gartner, Inc.
Enterprises are planning for conversational technologies to enhance
experiences for employees and customers. The report identifies how “IT
leaders planning for conversational AI can harness the potential of
vendors in the Asia/Pacific region to meet the very diversified and
localized ecosystems.” Gartner points out “In this year’s Cool Vendors,
Gartner has chosen companies that deliver beyond just a FAQ-based
chatbot. These vendors stand out not only because of their deep
understanding of local languages and vertical knowledge, but also their
innovative business models that create concrete value from employee and
customer engagements.”
“It is an honor to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor in conversational AI
in 2018,” said Melissa He, Vice President of Products and Marketing at
CloudMinds Technology. APAC is a fast-paced market in adopting
artificial intelligence. Many of our customers are already using
Conversational AI agents as their customer service front end, especially
in retail, banking and hospitality verticals. However, real business
value is created when the conversational AI services move beyond call
center and web applications into real world retail stores, integrating
with backend business systems to handle complex transactions as opposed
to serving answers from a knowledge base. We consider conversational AI
a key component of our technology suite that spans cloud AI, secure
networks and cloud robotics. The information in the report is of great
value to all IT leaders looking to engage employees and vendors via
conversational AI technology.”
Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About CloudMinds Technology
CloudMinds Technology is a pioneer, developer and operator of cloud
robotic solutions. The Company Makes Robots Smarter™ by providing the
enabling secure network and cloud fabric coupled with a real-time,
multi-modal human-in-the-loop cloud platform to connect robots to Cloud
AI. CloudMinds is backed by SoftBank, Foxconn, Keytone and Walden
International. CloudMinds closed Series A + funding of 147M USD, and has
operations in Santa Clara, California, Beijing, China and Tokyo, Japan. http://www.cloudminds.com
