CloudMinds and Sprint Extend Collaboration in AI, Transforming the Retail Customer Experience

(Mobile World Congress Americas 2018)--The retail industry is undergoing
significant transformation. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming one
of the foundational technologies to help deliver a frictionless shopping
experience.
CloudMinds Technology, a pioneer, developer and operator of cloud AI
robotic solutions, today announced a technology and go to market
collaboration with Sprint. At Mobile World Congress Americas 2018, the
companies are demonstrating two innovative use cases for retail, Cloud
Pepper and the Smart Retail Go-Box.
Cloud Pepper for Retail:
Cloud Pepper for retail pairs a novel humanoid Robot, ‘Pepper’ with
multimodal AI technologies, delivering a new way for businesses to
engage customers. With the ability to detect user mood, recognize faces
and objects, and converse in multiple languages, Cloud Pepper provides a
new, unique conversational experience. Common use cases for Cloud Pepper
in retail include lobby ambassador, conversational agent and product
champion.
Smart Retail Go-Box:
Go-Box uses Computer Vision technology with deep learning algorithms to
recognize customers and the merchandise they are purchasing. The
cloud-based platform provides product recommendations, smart inventory
management and targeted digital advertising. The solution is easily
deployable in many venues like airports and transit hubs, retail
convenience stores, quick service restaurants and connected campuses.
“The Cloud Pepper and Go-Box solutions that we are demonstrating are
just a preview of the future of AI-based service delivery in many
vertical markets. We believe some of these technologies will become
retail industry standards. We are excited that Sprint has placed its
confidence in us as a key AI technology and go to market service
partner,” said Bill Huang, CEO of CloudMinds Technology.
“CloudMinds is changing the face of retail services,” said Ivo Rook,
senior vice president of IoT & product development for Sprint. “Cloud
Pepper for Retail and the Smart Retail Go-Box provide precisely what the
industry needs - the deployment of new and exciting customer services
with new ways to connect to retail brands quickly and efficiently.”
About CloudMinds Technology
CloudMinds Technology is a pioneer, developer and operator of cloud
robotic solutions. The Company Makes Robots SmarterTM by
providing the enabling secure network and cloud fabric coupled with a
real-time, multi-modal human-in-the-loop cloud platform to connect
robots to Cloud AI. CloudMinds is backed by SoftBank, Foxconn, Keytone
Ventures and Walden International. CloudMinds recently closed Series A +
funding of 147M USD. CloudMinds has R&D and operations in Santa Clara,
California, Beijing, China and Tokyo, Japan. http://www.cloudminds.com
About Sprint
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more
and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about
most. Sprint served 53.7 million connections as of June 30, 2017, and is
widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative
technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national
carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including
Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant
national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier
1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You
can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.
Visit CloudMinds at the Sprint Booth at Mobile World Congress Americas,
South Hall, booth 1702.
