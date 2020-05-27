CloudNine : New Account Sales Surge to Record High, Bolstered by Growing Partner Network and New Technology Innovation

Achieving Sales Milestone, Prominent eDiscovery Technology Company Now Prepares to Assist Clients and Partners to Tackle Massive Wave of COVID-19 Litigation and eDiscovery Activity

eDiscovery technology company CloudNine set a company record for new sales bookings in April. Recent months have been transformational for the company. CloudNine has steadily expanded channel partnerships and launched innovative new technology solutions with more to come.

Tony Caputo, CEO of CloudNine, remarked, “We are incredibly proud of our sales team for achieving record new bookings in April. CloudNine has consistently grown its partner network and driven initiatives for new and existing technology solutions. We anticipate a massive wave of litigation and eDiscovery projects will become a lasting legacy of COVID-19. The pandemic continues to impact global business, government entities, and individuals with no end in sight. Our challenge now will be to assist proactive clients and partners as they address the upcoming surge of eDiscovery work catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CloudNine VP of Sales and Marketing Ellery Dyer said, “We are seeing unprecedented growth at CloudNine and are thrilled to have set a new sales record in April. In the coming months, as the COVID-19 fallout takes shape, our business and technology teams will help partners and customers to leverage CloudNine technology to best advantage, as they will need our assistance more than ever.”

Erin Perczak is Senior Digital Evidence Investigator and owner at Perin Investigations, a CloudNine partner. Perczak commented, “Being a CloudNine partner is incredibly important for our company. We have consolidated our software needs with CloudNine because their technology is best-in-breed. Their commitment to our success sets them apart from other eDiscovery technology companies. Our mutually beneficial relationship with CloudNine will help us tackle the COVID-19 aftermath, which is likely to become a series of monumental litigation events.”

Find out more about CloudNine’s company, team, technology, and career opportunities at www.cloudnine.com or email info@cloudnine.com.

About CloudNine Discovery: Every day, more than 1,000 corporations, law firms, government agencies, and legal service providers answer their most pressing eDiscovery questions using CloudNine applications. By offering CloudNine Collection Manager™, Data Wrangler™, Explore™, Review™, LAW™, and Concordance® as individual or comprehensive and integrated solutions, hosted and on-premises, CloudNine delivers market-leading flexibility and performance. For company information, visit www.cloudnine.com or email info@cloudnine.com.

