Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CloudNine : New Account Sales Surge to Record High, Bolstered by Growing Partner Network and New Technology Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Achieving Sales Milestone, Prominent eDiscovery Technology Company Now Prepares to Assist Clients and Partners to Tackle Massive Wave of COVID-19 Litigation and eDiscovery Activity

eDiscovery technology company CloudNine set a company record for new sales bookings in April. Recent months have been transformational for the company. CloudNine has steadily expanded channel partnerships and launched innovative new technology solutions with more to come.

Tony Caputo, CEO of CloudNine, remarked, “We are incredibly proud of our sales team for achieving record new bookings in April. CloudNine has consistently grown its partner network and driven initiatives for new and existing technology solutions. We anticipate a massive wave of litigation and eDiscovery projects will become a lasting legacy of COVID-19. The pandemic continues to impact global business, government entities, and individuals with no end in sight. Our challenge now will be to assist proactive clients and partners as they address the upcoming surge of eDiscovery work catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CloudNine VP of Sales and Marketing Ellery Dyer said, “We are seeing unprecedented growth at CloudNine and are thrilled to have set a new sales record in April. In the coming months, as the COVID-19 fallout takes shape, our business and technology teams will help partners and customers to leverage CloudNine technology to best advantage, as they will need our assistance more than ever.”

Erin Perczak is Senior Digital Evidence Investigator and owner at Perin Investigations, a CloudNine partner. Perczak commented, “Being a CloudNine partner is incredibly important for our company. We have consolidated our software needs with CloudNine because their technology is best-in-breed. Their commitment to our success sets them apart from other eDiscovery technology companies. Our mutually beneficial relationship with CloudNine will help us tackle the COVID-19 aftermath, which is likely to become a series of monumental litigation events.”

Find out more about CloudNine’s company, team, technology, and career opportunities at www.cloudnine.com or email info@cloudnine.com.

About CloudNine Discovery: Every day, more than 1,000 corporations, law firms, government agencies, and legal service providers answer their most pressing eDiscovery questions using CloudNine applications. By offering CloudNine Collection Manager™, Data Wrangler™, Explore™, Review™, LAW™, and Concordance® as individual or comprehensive and integrated solutions, hosted and on-premises, CloudNine delivers market-leading flexibility and performance. For company information, visit www.cloudnine.com or email info@cloudnine.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aWORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28aTRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : Annual Report & Accounts for Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
10:28aSCHAEFFLER : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10:24aDennis Fink joins THAT Corporation's Applications Group
BU
10:23aMONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION : Financial statements for the period ending 31 March 2020
PU
10:23aWhat's behind your mortgage rate
PU
10:23aGOOD ENERGY : New Ofgem report for environmental programmes is grossly misleading
PU
10:23aCONTINENTAL AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10:22aRenault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
RE
10:22aACCESS-POWER INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted
4CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
5ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group