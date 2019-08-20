Log in
CloudPay Opens Two New Service Centers; Expansion Fueled by Growing Multinational Customer Base

08/20/2019

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading multinational payroll provider CloudPay today announced its ongoing expansion with new service centers in Costa Rica and France. The company continues to keep pace with its growing customer base, adding new facilities and employees to its world-class team. The company has existing offices in the U.S., Brazil, U.K., Hungary, China, Philippines, and Singapore.

Recipient of the 2019 Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award, CloudPay has developed a unique global managed payroll solution, that is powered by its proprietary  technology and high-touch service. Lauded by industry analysts and customers alike for its ability to ensure deep visibility into the complexities of global payroll on a single platform, CloudPay supports payroll processing in more than 130 countries. CloudPay’s solution is particularly relevant to multinational organizations grappling with rapidly evolving legislative changes and competitive pressures to expand into new regions. Experts in accurate payroll processing, CloudPay can address local statutory reporting, the uncertainties created by merger and acquisition activity and compliance regulations such as FMLA (U.S.), GDPR (EU), Mandatory Provident Fund (Hong Kong) and DSN (France).

CloudPay CEO, Paul Bartlett, explained, “Whether a CloudPay customer has 15,000 employees or 50, we’re focused on delivering the highest levels of service and support. Our new facilities will enable us to achieve these goals with a highly collaborative and personalized customer experience while also creating new jobs in the respective markets. We’re excited to grow as a company, an employer and a service provider.”

Each of CloudPay’s new offices will provide implementation, payroll, and platform support for its multinational customer base. Across all of its service centers CloudPay is further dedicating itself to providing in-region, in-culture and in-language support to its 2500+ multinational entities.

“Our customers expect the highest quality of payroll accuracy, timeliness and support across all countries,” said Josep Elias, COO of Small Business at CloudPay. “Through our existing offices and the newly opened service centers we expect to have even faster go-lives with new customers and continued success with our existing customer base.”

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified SaaS solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to over 2,500 multinational entities. CloudPay’s solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6077a72-3782-4a8d-9ffa-edab67133b10

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group
+1-732-706-0123 ext. 700
jeanne@devonpr.com
CloudPay

CloudPay's New Offices in France

