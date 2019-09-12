Log in
CloudPay to Spotlight Link Between Payroll and HR Technology During CIPP Annual Conference

09/12/2019 | 07:02am EDT

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:  Leading multinational payroll provider CloudPay
    
WHAT:  Will present “Integrated payroll and HR - how technology can link the future of payroll and HR” during the CIPP Annual Conference and Exhibition.
    
WHEN:  October 2-3, 2019
    
   CloudPay is scheduled to speak on Thursday, October 3 at 10:50 a.m. BST.
    
WHERE:  The Celtic Manor Resort
   Coldra Woods, The Usk Valley, Caerleon
   Newport NP18 1GQ, U.K.
    
   CloudPay will exhibit at Stand No. 26.

DETAILS: 
In the future of work, automation technology will play a significant role in payroll and HR, giving companies the tools needed to benchmark performance and manage resources in a data-driven way.

During the CIPP Annual Conference and Exhibition, John Pearce, senior vice president, payroll and payments for CloudPay, will share how one company improved the link between their payroll and HR teams using robotic process automation and global shared service centers. Pearce will examine the application of this technology and explain how automation enables an integrated approach that drives performance while elevating the role of both functions. 

Also a sponsor, CloudPay will present the award for “Software Product of the Year” during the CIPP Annual Excellence Awards on October 3, and exhibit at Stand No. 26 throughout the conference. For additional details and registration information, visit https://www.cipp.org.uk/events/annual-conference-and-exhibition.html.

About CloudPay
CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified SaaS solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to over 2,500 multinational entities. CloudPay’s solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages. 

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group
+1-732-706-0123 ext. 700
jeanne@devonpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
