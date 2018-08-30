CloudQuant Announces Record First Year Growth and a new Licensing Agreement for Crowd-Resourced Trading Algorithm

CloudQuant LLC is pleased to announce a new crowdsourced trading
strategy license agreement. This marks the eighth successful partnership
with a global algo developer, since their public launch one year ago.
Researchers receive 10% of net trading profits under the terms of the
license agreement.
“A crowd researcher can take home $100,000 per year if his or her
licensed trading strategy has a 10% return on investment and is trading
a $10M or more risk allocation. This type of payout is possible for a
college student, data scientist or market enthusiast,” said Tayloe
Draughon, senior product manager.
Programmers, former traders, data scientists, and market sleuths can
compete with professional quantitative traders using CloudQuant’s
precision tick level market data, backtesting engine, alternative data
sets and flexible Python programming tools. These crowd researchers find
trading profits (alpha) without being constrained by past techniques
often shared in the professional quant trading community.
Undergraduate and graduate students with skills in JupyterLab, Python
driven data scientists, and former screen traders are the most common
user demographic. The multi-national crowd researchers represent over
150 countries. Growth has been significant this year with more than six
times the number of algo simulations occurring in the past month
compared to the same period last year.
“We like the BYOB model. Be Your Own Boss. It works well for students.
We are licensing alpha generating trading strategies that trade with
amounts of capital that the average trader can’t or won’t risk,” said
Morgan Slade, CEO.
About Us
CloudQuant is the cloud based trading strategy incubator. Quantitative
analysts around the world create and test trading strategies leveraging
free institutional grade technology. By providing the capital,
technology, and trading acumen to develop and utilize trading
strategies, CloudQuant offers a mutually beneficial profit sharing
agreement enabling both parties to profit.
CloudQuant LLC, who officially launched in 2017, is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Kershner Trading Group LLC.
www.cloudquant.com
Twitter: @CloudQuant
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005809/en/