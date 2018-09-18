Cloudability : Announces Jay Wampold as Vice President of Marketing

Cloudability, the
leader in cloud financial management, today announced it has hired
Jay Wampold as Vice President of Marketing. Wampold joins the executive
leadership team and will directly oversee all marketing efforts, during
a period of rapid growth of public cloud services. In this role, Wampold
will focus on shaping a new market category centered on the systems and
best practices to drive continuous cloud spend optimization. Wampold
will also oversee Cloudability’s newly opened Seattle office.
“We are thrilled to have Jay join us as VP of Marketing and bring his
extensive industry experience and passion to the position,” said Mat
Ellis, CEO of Cloudability. “As we look to further our mission of
empowering organizations to optimize their cloud usage, both financially
and operationally, we could not think of anyone better suited to help
accelerate those efforts than Jay.”
Prior to joining Cloudability, Wampold served in leadership roles at
RealNetworks and Isilon Systems, where he was instrumental in capturing
valuable market share in the highly competitive streaming media and
scale-out NAS markets. In 2011, Wampold joined Chef as an early member
of the executive team, assisting in building out the emerging open
source business into a globally recognizable brand and leader in the
DevOps market. After more than five years at Chef, Wampold joined Amazon
Web Services, where he led several marketing operations, including
product marketing, enterprise marketing, launch marketing and customer
engagement.
”Public cloud has become fundamental for driving business innovation and
maximizing customer value,” said Wampold. “Cloud consumption has now
matured to the point where many businesses are going ‘all-in’ on cloud
and need to balance driving innovation with managing and controlling
cloud spending. This is a key challenge for businesses using the cloud
at scale. I am impressed by Cloudability’s use of data science and
machine learning to provide customers with a platform that helps address
these challenges and accelerates innovation in the software-first world
of business.”
In addition to leading Cloudability’s marketing efforts, Wampold will
also focus on growing the company’s newly opened Seattle office, located
near the Westlake Tower. Wampold will be based out of the new location,
along with members of the marketing, sales and business development, and
will look to leverage the impressive local talent pool to support the
company’s current hiring initiative. Open positions can be found
here. Headquartered in Portland, and with offices in Boulder,
Sydney, and London, the opening of the Seattle operation marks
Cloudability’s fifth location globally.
About Cloudability
Cloudability is a continuous cloud spend optimization platform that
delivers accurate cloud financials, empowering companies to run their
cloud with financial and operational excellence. The Cloudability
platform is designed to enable visibility, optimization and governance
for every instance, container and serverless workload, application,
department and user. Adopted by a number of Fortune 500 companies,
Cloudability helps both enterprises and cloud-native companies leverage
data science, analytics, machine learning and automation to transform
cloud infrastructure data into a new source of competitive value,
providing disruptive advantage over time. Venture-backed Cloudability is
based in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit cloudability.com.
