Cloudability : Announces Jay Wampold as Vice President of Marketing

09/18/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Former AWS and Chef Executive to Help Drive Market Leadership as Enterprise Demand for Cloud Financial Management Increases

Cloudability, the leader in cloud financial management, today announced it has hired Jay Wampold as Vice President of Marketing. Wampold joins the executive leadership team and will directly oversee all marketing efforts, during a period of rapid growth of public cloud services. In this role, Wampold will focus on shaping a new market category centered on the systems and best practices to drive continuous cloud spend optimization. Wampold will also oversee Cloudability’s newly opened Seattle office.

“We are thrilled to have Jay join us as VP of Marketing and bring his extensive industry experience and passion to the position,” said Mat Ellis, CEO of Cloudability. “As we look to further our mission of empowering organizations to optimize their cloud usage, both financially and operationally, we could not think of anyone better suited to help accelerate those efforts than Jay.”

Prior to joining Cloudability, Wampold served in leadership roles at RealNetworks and Isilon Systems, where he was instrumental in capturing valuable market share in the highly competitive streaming media and scale-out NAS markets. In 2011, Wampold joined Chef as an early member of the executive team, assisting in building out the emerging open source business into a globally recognizable brand and leader in the DevOps market. After more than five years at Chef, Wampold joined Amazon Web Services, where he led several marketing operations, including product marketing, enterprise marketing, launch marketing and customer engagement.

”Public cloud has become fundamental for driving business innovation and maximizing customer value,” said Wampold. “Cloud consumption has now matured to the point where many businesses are going ‘all-in’ on cloud and need to balance driving innovation with managing and controlling cloud spending. This is a key challenge for businesses using the cloud at scale. I am impressed by Cloudability’s use of data science and machine learning to provide customers with a platform that helps address these challenges and accelerates innovation in the software-first world of business.”

In addition to leading Cloudability’s marketing efforts, Wampold will also focus on growing the company’s newly opened Seattle office, located near the Westlake Tower. Wampold will be based out of the new location, along with members of the marketing, sales and business development, and will look to leverage the impressive local talent pool to support the company’s current hiring initiative. Open positions can be found here. Headquartered in Portland, and with offices in Boulder, Sydney, and London, the opening of the Seattle operation marks Cloudability’s fifth location globally.

About Cloudability

Cloudability is a continuous cloud spend optimization platform that delivers accurate cloud financials, empowering companies to run their cloud with financial and operational excellence. The Cloudability platform is designed to enable visibility, optimization and governance for every instance, container and serverless workload, application, department and user. Adopted by a number of Fortune 500 companies, Cloudability helps both enterprises and cloud-native companies leverage data science, analytics, machine learning and automation to transform cloud infrastructure data into a new source of competitive value, providing disruptive advantage over time. Venture-backed Cloudability is based in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit cloudability.com.


© Business Wire 2018
