Cloudbreak Health Recognized for Innovation in the Global Digital Health 100 Awards

The Journal of mHealth today named Cloudbreak
Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”), a leading unified telemedicine solutions
provider, one of the top 100 Global Digital Health companies of 2018 for
its innovations in healthcare technology. The Global Digital Health 100
is one of the HealthTech industry’s foremost technology award
programs, celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship. The list
recognizes and supports health technology companies that are
demonstrating the greatest potential to change the way that healthcare
is delivered.
The selected 100 companies demonstrate true innovation and the
opportunity to disrupt the delivery of healthcare at scale. Cloudbreak
has been included in the prestigious ranking following the success of
its unified telemedicine platform including tele-interpretation solution
Martti (My Accessible Real-Time Trusted Interpreter). Martti enables
quick and easy communication with patients who are Limited English
Proficient (LEP) or Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing via live video or telephone
with more than 250 languages (including American Sign Language)
available at the push of a button and nearly 60 languages in live video
– the largest video offering in the industry.
“At Cloudbreak, simplifying and humanizing healthcare is our core
mission,” said Jamey Edwards, co-founder and CEO of Cloudbreak Health.
“We deliver on that mission through putting solutions in the field that
address major healthcare disparities by building trust between patients
and providers.”
The Cloudbreak platform was designed to allow providers to connect,
communicate and care for patients wherever they are located and in
whatever language they speak via one single collaborative video
platform. Cloudbreak’s system is one of the first in the country to
follow the patient from the home to the hospital and back again,
enabling the patient’s existing continuum of care with telemedicine.
Additionally, Cloudbreak pioneered many industry firsts, including being
the first company to bring a certified medical language interpreter into
a video telemedicine call.
Matthew Driver, Managing Editor of The Journal of mHealth, said “One of
the most profound differences identifiable in this year’s cohort is the
number of technology providers who are delivering their solutions at
scale. In past years, many of our featured technologies have been
limited by their relatively small user groups, but as the healthcare
technology market continues to mature, we are now beginning to see more
and more solutions that are successfully delivering these
technology-driven modalities to much larger user bases.”
View the full award list at www.thejournalofmhealth.com/digital-health-100.
About Cloudbreak Health, LLC
From telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-ICU, telesitting and other
specialties to integrated language services for Limited English
Proficient and Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing patients, Cloudbreak’s innovative,
secure platform removes both distance and language barriers to improve
patient care, satisfaction and outcomes. Cloudbreak Health provides more
than one million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month and
links to the Cloudbreak Telehealth Marketplace of thousands of
providers. Performing over 85,000 encounters per month at almost 1,000
healthcare venues nationwide, the Cloudbreak platform simplifies how
providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their
fingertips 24/7. Learn more at www.cloudbreak.us.
