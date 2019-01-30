Log in
Cloudbreak Health Recognized for Innovation in the Global Digital Health 100 Awards

01/30/2019 | 07:38pm EST

The Journal of mHealth today named Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”), a leading unified telemedicine solutions provider, one of the top 100 Global Digital Health companies of 2018 for its innovations in healthcare technology. The Global Digital Health 100 is one of the HealthTech industry’s foremost technology award programs, celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship. The list recognizes and supports health technology companies that are demonstrating the greatest potential to change the way that healthcare is delivered.

The selected 100 companies demonstrate true innovation and the opportunity to disrupt the delivery of healthcare at scale. Cloudbreak has been included in the prestigious ranking following the success of its unified telemedicine platform including tele-interpretation solution Martti (My Accessible Real-Time Trusted Interpreter). Martti enables quick and easy communication with patients who are Limited English Proficient (LEP) or Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing via live video or telephone with more than 250 languages (including American Sign Language) available at the push of a button and nearly 60 languages in live video – the largest video offering in the industry.

“At Cloudbreak, simplifying and humanizing healthcare is our core mission,” said Jamey Edwards, co-founder and CEO of Cloudbreak Health. “We deliver on that mission through putting solutions in the field that address major healthcare disparities by building trust between patients and providers.”

The Cloudbreak platform was designed to allow providers to connect, communicate and care for patients wherever they are located and in whatever language they speak via one single collaborative video platform. Cloudbreak’s system is one of the first in the country to follow the patient from the home to the hospital and back again, enabling the patient’s existing continuum of care with telemedicine. Additionally, Cloudbreak pioneered many industry firsts, including being the first company to bring a certified medical language interpreter into a video telemedicine call.

Matthew Driver, Managing Editor of The Journal of mHealth, said “One of the most profound differences identifiable in this year’s cohort is the number of technology providers who are delivering their solutions at scale. In past years, many of our featured technologies have been limited by their relatively small user groups, but as the healthcare technology market continues to mature, we are now beginning to see more and more solutions that are successfully delivering these technology-driven modalities to much larger user bases.”

View the full award list at www.thejournalofmhealth.com/digital-health-100.

About Cloudbreak Health, LLC

From telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-ICU, telesitting and other specialties to integrated language services for Limited English Proficient and Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing patients, Cloudbreak’s innovative, secure platform removes both distance and language barriers to improve patient care, satisfaction and outcomes. Cloudbreak Health provides more than one million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month and links to the Cloudbreak Telehealth Marketplace of thousands of providers. Performing over 85,000 encounters per month at almost 1,000 healthcare venues nationwide, the Cloudbreak platform simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7. Learn more at www.cloudbreak.us.


© Business Wire 2019
